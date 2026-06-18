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Reason for Messi's tears revealed as Argentine legend's family releases statement

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:24 - 18 June 2026
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The Messi family released a statement confirming the personal struggles affecting the Argentina captain
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The family of football superstar Lionel Messi released an official statement on Thursday regarding a private medical emergency.

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The emotional news explains why the famous captain broke down in tears after scoring for Argentina at the World Cup.

Messi Family Condemns Bad Media Rumours

The captain's family sent a direct message to the media to explain that his father, Jorge Messi, is currently under medical supervision in the hospital.

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They confirmed that he is recovering well, but they strongly criticised internet rumours and irresponsible media gossip about his private condition.

In their official statement, the family shared their anger at the lack of respect, stating: "The family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter."

They asked fans to only trust information that comes from official family channels and requested privacy during this difficult healing process.

Tears Explained After Historic Record

This private family worry provides major answers about why the thirty-eight-year-old forward became so emotional on the football field on Tuesday.

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Lionel Messi openly admitted to reporters that his sudden tears after scoring against Algeria had absolutely nothing to do with sports, explaining that his helpful teammates gave him great strength during some very dark days.

Despite carrying this heavy personal sadness, the brilliant superstar still managed to create global history during Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match.

His spectacular hat-trick allowed him to tie Germany's Miroslav Klose as the highest scorer in World Cup history with sixteen goals, while also beating Brazil's Pelé for the most total goal involvements ever.

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