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Bernardo hints at importance of Mourinho in picking Real Madrid over Barcelona

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:04 - 03 August 2026
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Bernardo Silva expressed enthusiasm ahead of a time at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho.
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Portugal international Bernardo Silva has expressed immense pride and anticipation after officially beginning his new chapter at Real Madrid under the tutelage of compatriot José Mourinho.

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The 31-year-old playmaker completed his first preseason training session at Valdebebas on Monday following his arrival in the Spanish capital as a free agent.

The Mourinho factor at Real Madrid 

The veteran midfielder became one of the most sought-after players on the market after his contract expired, attracting interest from Barcelona before ultimately choosing their fierce rivals.

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Silva openly admitted that the opportunity to play for Mourinho, widely considered one of the greatest Portuguese managers in football history, was a decisive factor in his decision to reject other suitors.

Speaking to the club's official media channels, the former Manchester City star communicated a deep sense of national pride regarding his new manager's legacy.

"I can’t wait to start working and learning from José Mourinho,” he said, per Fabrizio. "I’m very happy because he’s a coach who means a lot to Portuguese football.

"We’ve watched his teams a lot since I was little and he’s always put Portugal’s name at the highest level."

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Bernardo Silva: A decorated arrival in Spain

Mourinho specifically requested the board to secure the midfielder's signature, envisioning his tactical intelligence and experience as vital assets for the upcoming campaign.

The Portuguese star departs English football having cemented his status as a modern legend in the Premier League.

During his successful nine-year spell with Manchester City between 2017 and 2026, Silva notably secured the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League as part of a historic continental treble.

He also helped the English giants win six top-flight titles before embarking on this new challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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