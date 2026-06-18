World Cup
‘He offered nothing’ - Portugal manager Martinez criticised for failing to take off Ronaldo
Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign got off to a rocky start with a surprising 1-1 draw against DR Congo.
Despite being considered strong contenders, Portugal's failure to secure a win against DR Congo has ignited a debate over Martinez's tactical courage.
The draw leaves Portugal in a precarious position in Group K ahead of their next match against Uzbekistan.
Cascarino slams Martinez
Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino was particularly critical, implying that the manager's choices were based on sentiment rather than strategy.
"I’m trying to be as kind as I can… but he [Ronaldo] was really off it. And he just looks like time has caught up with him," Cascarino stated on talkSPORT. "He hasn't got the pace. He’s not even got the energy to pick up the ball."
"He offered nothing to the Portuguese team. I can’t believe Martinez has kept him on. I’m thinking, 'This is your job - does he just want to keep friends with Ronaldo?'
“You’ve got to take people off. If that’s the decision that improves the team and gives the best chance of winning, you’ve got to make it as a manager."
Martinez now faces a significant decision regarding his starting lineup and whether he will be willing to substitute his star player if he underperforms again.
With a final group match against Colombia looming, the European powerhouse risks an early tournament exit if they cannot find a more effective attacking strategy.