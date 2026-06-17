2026 FIFA World Cup: History-making Ronaldo flops, as Congo make Africa proud

DR Congo joined the list of excellent African performances at the World Cup, securing a postive result against Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggles for impact as a Johan Wissa header helped Congo secure their first-ever World Cup point against one of the tournament favourites, Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joao Neves's sixth-minute strike threatened a rout and sent the Portuguese-dominated NRG Stadium into a ruckus. However, Selecao failed to build on the momentum and were pegged by a 45+5th-minute Wissa header.

Wissa's header inspired a resolute second half from the Leopards, as they frustrated Portugal's toothless attackers and even looked to score the winner themselves on multiple occasions. However, both teams shared the spoils, throwing Group K wide open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key match details

Roberto Martínez’s Portugal began the match exactly as expected, taking absolute control of possession.

They wasted no time making their quality known. In the 6th minute, the young Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves capitalised on early Portuguese pressure, finishing with a header past Lionel Mpasi to give the Seleção a 1-0 advantage.

With Ronaldo spearheading the attack alongside Pedro Neto and a creative midfield orchestrated by Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, it appeared Portugal might cruise to a comfortable opening victory.

However, DR Congo manager Sébastien Desabre had organised his side remarkably well. Anchored by Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe at the back, the Leopards absorbed wave after wave of Portuguese attacks, refusing to let the game slip away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just as the first half was drawing to a close, DR Congo struck the historic blow. Deep into stoppage time, Arthur Masuaku delivered a pinpoint cross into the penalty area.

Yoane Wissa rose highest to meet the delivery, sending a powerful header past Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa to level the score at 1-1.

The goal sparked wildly emotional celebrations from the Congolese players and supporters. Having failed to score a single goal in their only previous World Cup appearance in 1974 (when the nation was known as Zaire), Wissa's header officially broke a 52-year drought.

The circumstances of the 45 minutes before it made the second half into a tense, tactical battle. A frustrated Portugal pushed aggressively for a winner, with Martínez rolling the dice by bringing on offensive reinforcements like Francisco Conceição, Rafael Leão, and Gonçalo Ramos.

Ronaldo, who became the oldest starter in World Cup history, nearly found the breakthrough in the 75th minute when he connected with a cut-backfrom Conceição, but his right-footed effort narrowly missed the target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the clock ticked down into stoppage time, Bruno Fernandes also saw a left-footed strike fly wide. The DR Congo defended heroically, sacrificing their bodies to block passing lanes.