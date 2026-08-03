Inés García: Biography, Career, Age, Dating History, Controversy, How Rich is Lamine Yamal's Girlfriend in 2026?

Who is Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García? Read the full 2026 bio covering her age, career, relationship timeline, World Cup rise, controversy, social media growth, and net worth.

When people search “Lamine Yamal girlfriend” or “Inés García”, what they usually want is one clear, fully sourced answer: who she is, what she does, how she and Yamal got together, and why her name exploded during the 2026 World Cup. The short version is that Inés García is not a random late-tournament viral figure. She was already an established Spanish fashion, beauty, and lifestyle creator before the World Cup began, and the tournament then pushed her from fast-rising influencer to mass-recognition football celebrity.

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Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia celebrate with a kiss after Spain defeated Argentina in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

Just as important, one popular version of her rise is inaccurate: the idea that she came into the World Cup with only around 25,000 followers does not line up with contemporaneous reporting. By May 25, 2026, La Vanguardia reported that García had already jumped from roughly 90,000 Instagram followers to 189,000+, while her TikTok had climbed from about 500,000 to 694,000+. By June 17, HOLA! described her as already having 300,000+ Instagram followers and nearly 800,000 on TikTok.

Inés García Profile

Ines Garcia, girlfriend of Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

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Full Name : Inés García Santos

Date of Birth : July 9, 2005

Age : 21 years old (as of 2026)

Place of Birth : Talavera de la Reina, Toledo, Spain

Nationality : Spanish

Profession : Model, Social media influencer

Marital Status : Single

Net Worth: Undisclosed

The love life of Spain's teenage football sensation Lamine Yamal has become one of the most searched topics of 2026, and at the center of it all is a rising Spanish influencer named Inés García.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia | Getty

From viral World Cup celebrations at MetLife Stadium to social media storms, resurfaced videos, and "gold digger" accusations, Inés has become a household name virtually overnight. This is the definitive, in-depth guide to everything you need to know about Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Inés García.

Who Is Inés García?

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Inés García | Instagram

Inés García is a Spanish fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer who catapulted from regional social media fame in Andalusia to global recognition in 2026 after being publicly linked to FC Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal.

Inés García is a Spanish social media influencer and content creator born in 2005 in Talavera de la Reina, Toledo, as confirmed by Pulse Sports. Renowned globally for its vibrant, centuries-old ceramic heritage, the city blends the quiet charm of the Castilian countryside with a deep-seated artisan tradition.

Inés García is Lamine Yamal's girlfriend | Instagram

It was against this backdrop of historic Roman walls, towering ceramic facades, and the sweeping landscapes of Castilla-La Mancha that Garcia’s early life and identity was shaped. She built a loyal following on TikTok and Instagram through her fashion, lifestyle, and travel content. Her name became internationally recognized in May 2026 after she publicly appeared alongside FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. She’s currently based in Seville, the capital of Andalusia in southern Spain.

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Inés García | Instagram

Seville is famous for its vibrant culture, flamenco traditions, and the annual Feria de Abril celebrations. Despite her rising fame, Inés has kept her family life notoriously private. Details about her parents and siblings have not been publicly confirmed. Inés has kept her family background largely private throughout her time in the public eye.

Inés García Career

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia | Instagram

Inés García built her digital empire from scratch through consistent content on TikTok and Instagram before her name ever appeared in a football gossip column. García is an influencer, content creator, and model. Her content is primarily focused on fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle.

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She reportedly began posting on TikTok in 2021 and built her own audience through makeup videos, outfit content, lip-sync clips and glimpses of her daily life. She is professionally professionally represented by IN Management, one of Spain's leading agencies.

She studied International Relations but temporarily paused her degree to concentrate on her digital career, intending to resume her studies online. The fashion and beauty influencer has more than 4.2 million followers on Instagram and another 1.7 million followers on TikTok. While she often shares her skin care routines, makeup tutorials, and fashion tips, she also shares video from her travel and day-to-day life to fit into the lifestyle social mediasphere.

Ines Garcia is Lamine Yamal's new girlfriend | Instagram

Her professional trajectory picked up speed well before her romance became public. She also became associated with fashion-related projects that strengthened her presence within Spain's influencer industry. She notably partnered with the clothing brand Closet Barcelona to launch a dedicated line of dresses under her own project named "Coco."

She has also worked with brands including Pandora, Kiko Milano, Estée Lauder, Sephora and Oppo.

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Inés García Age

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia | Instagram

Due to conflicting early reports on obscure bio sites, there has been slight confusion online regarding her birth year. However, the most widely reported and confirmed date places her birthday on July 9, 2005.

This makes Inés García 21 years old in 2026. She is exactly two years and four days older than Lamine Yamal, who turned 19 on July 13, 2026, just as the World Cup came to a close.

Lamine Yamal and Inés García's Relationship

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The relationship between the Barcelona winger and the Seville influencer is one of football’s most intensely followed love stories of 2026, tracked obsessively by fans and media alike.

How They Met & The Private Timeline

Lamine Yamal and Inés García | Instagram

Internet rumors initially suggested a movie-like first encounter at a convenience store where Yamal supposedly paid for her declined snacks. Inés firmly shut this down on TikTok, clarifying that they met naturally on social media.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia

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Pulse Sports tracked the definitive timeline with Ines revealing herself that the couple connected through Instagram direct messages. They spoke online for an extended period, building a solid foundation, and dated in private for several months. Early covert dates included a quiet dinner in Sitges and a private helicopter ride over Barcelona, long before eagle-eyed fans noticed them vacationing together in Greece in April 2026.

The Hard Launch & The World Cup Run

Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

The relationship became officially public on May 20, 2026, when Yamal "hard-launched" the romance by bringing Inés to FC Barcelona's end-of-season celebratory dinner. The couple arrived holding hands, cementing her status as Barça's newest high-profile WAG.

Inés quickly became Yamal's most visible pillar of support during Spain's victorious 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Despite previously admitting to a severe fear of flying, she travelled to the United States to cheer him on.

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Lamine Yamal with his girlfriend Ines Garcia and his family after Spain's World Cup opener vs Caper Verde | IMAGO

Lamine Yamal hugging his girlfriend Ines Garcia | IMAGO

She was a constant presence in the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and MetLife Stadium, frequently seen wearing Yamal's "19" jersey while mingling with his mother, Sheila Ebana.

Following Spain's World Cup victory, the couple celebrated on the pitch, leading to a lavish summer getaway. Pulse Sports reported that the couple jetted off to the exclusive French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, which Inés subtly confirmed via an Instagram Story showing her feet on a floor adorned with romantic roses.

Lamine Yamal and Inés García relationship controversy

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No football couple in 2026 has faced as much internet scrutiny as Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia. As Pulse Sports extensively covered, the couple had to navigate fierce online controversy on three major fronts within weeks of each other.

The Gonzalo Torres "Gold Digger" Rumours

Following the World Cup, a malicious viral rumor claimed that Inés had abruptly dumped her long-term boyfriend of five years, Gonzalo Torres, the moment a multi-millionaire footballer slid into her DMs. Pulse Sports reported Inés Garcia's fiery response.

Slamming internet trolls for manufacturing fake timelines, she said: "I didn't want to respond to this. At what point on Twitter or anywhere else was I in a relationship with my friend Gonzalo for five years? And that I've left him to be with someone else? It doesn't make any sense."

Pulse Sports argued that online discourse tried to cast Inés García as Lamine Yamal’s ‘revenge bounce-back’ after the Alexandra Padilla saga, while also noting how ‘gold-digger’ narratives were weaponized against her; in separate coverage, the outlet situated the relationship in the aftermath of Yamal’s earlier split from Nicki Nicole.

The Resurfaced "Bellingham" and "Nicki Nicole" Videos

🚨📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Videos from the past featuring Lamine Yamal’s current girlfriend, Inés García, are going viral on social media right now:



• In one clip, recorded while Lamine was dating Nicki Nicole, she says: "If he weren’t a millionaire or a footballer, Nicki Nicole wouldn’t… pic.twitter.com/mUUR63JFNw — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 21, 2026

Critics also unearthed old TikTok clips of Inés from October 2025. In one candid video, she argued that players often get famous because of their glamorous girlfriends, bluntly stating that if Yamal weren't a millionaire footballer, his then-girlfriend Nicki Nicole "wouldn't even have looked at him twice."

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Gracia

In another clip, when asked to choose between Yamal and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, a pre-fame Inés laughed and chose "Bellingham." While trolls called her a hypocrite, many defenders pointed out she was simply participating in a harmless internet trend months before she ever spoke to Yamal.

A Fabricated Statement

Ines García

A third controversy emerged in July when a fake statement circulated on X under García’s name. Ines García publicly denied authorship and clarified that her only official accounts were Instagram and TikTok, adding that she did not have Twitter/X .

In other words, much of the controversy around García has been driven less by confirmed facts than by fast-moving fan speculation, screenshots, and reposted social-media fragments.

The most credible conclusion is that García has been dealing with three parallel pressures at once: celebrity-gossip speculation, football-fan tribalism, and the unusually intense microscope that comes with dating a teenage superstar in the middle of a World Cup.

Inés García Social Media

Ines García

Social media is not just where Inés García built her career, it's also where she meets her boyfriend, defends her name. Inés herself has warned fans about impersonators. "My only official accounts are this one on Instagram and @inesitii on TikTok; the rest are fake, as is any information posted by accounts that aren't mine," Garcia wrote in July 2026.

"I already said I didn't have Twitter. Thank you!"

Her verified handles are:

Instagram : @ineesgaarcia

TikTok : @inesitii

Twitter/X: She does NOT have an account (all others are fake)

Ines García

As of the latest public snapshots available through accessible analytics pages, her Instagram account has 4.3 million followers and her TikTok has 3.6 million followers.

Her follower growth exploded overnight after Spain's World Cup victory. The World Cup final brought Spain not only the coveted trophy but also a new queen of social media. After the victory over Argentina, Inés García's audience grew by nearly 1.5 million followers. This is an absolute record for one-day follower growth among all footballers' partners at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following Spain's World Cup win, Inés posted a carousel of affectionate photos featuring her and Yamal posing with the iconic World Cup trophy on the pitch. The caption read: "You did it. Congratulations my love, you are the champion of the world.".

As literally displayed on her live Instagram page, that specific carousel uploaded on July 20, shattered internet records, amassing an incredible 17 million likes, officially making it the most-liked World Cup matchday post by a WAG at the 2026 tournament.

García’s World Cup story was not a jump from obscurity. La Vanguardia reported that by May 25, 2026, she had already gone from around 90,000 Instagram followers to 189,000+, while TikTok climbed from about 500,000 to 694,000+. That was before the World Cup began on June 11, 2026.

By June 17, 2026, HOLA! already described her as having 300,000+ followers on Instagram and nearly 800,000 on TikTok, which again contradicts the claim that she entered the World Cup as a 25K account. The precise pre-tournament baseline varies by outlet, but the larger point is consistent: García was already well past micro-influencer territory before Spain’s tournament run truly took off.

Ines García

What the World Cup did was supercharge an existing rise. HypeAuditor’s public historical data shows her Instagram account moving from 747,231 followers on July 6 to 2,391,693 on July 20, then 3,321,560 on July 21, and 4,315,107 by August 2. That sequence captures just how violently the account accelerated during Spain’s knockout run and immediately after the final.

What Is Inés García's Net Worth? (Inés García Net Worth in 2026)

Inés García | IMAGO

Inés García's exact net worth has not been publicly disclosed, but estimates from digital media sources suggest a figure in the range of a few hundred thousand dollars prior to 2026.

Sources of Income

1. Brand partnership s — As her following increased, García began working with fashion and beauty brands.

2. Fashion & beauty collaborations — In 2026, her visibility increased further through collaborations with fashion companies and lifestyle campaigns. She also became associated with fashion-related projects that strengthened her presence within Spain's influencer industry.

3. Talent agency deals — She is also represented by In Management, one of Spain's leading influencer talent agencies. This professional backing helped her secure brand deals and grow her public profile well before her name was linked to any celebrity.

4. Sponsored TikTok & Instagram content — makeup tutorials, outfit hauls, travel vlogs, and lifestyle posts.

For context, her boyfriend's earnings dwarf her own. As of 2026, football finance trackers and wealth valuation outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth estimate Lamine Yamal’s net worth to be in the region of $15 million USD, driven by a huge uptick in career earnings and commercial deals.

Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO