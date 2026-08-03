WAFCON 2026: We will show them - Morocco continues hunt for Super Falcons’ title in 'mini final' vs Senegal

While the high-flying Atlas Lionesses are hunting a flawless group-stage record under Jorge Vilda, the Lionesses of Teranga are fighting desperately for their quarter-final lives. Here is the ultimate tactical preview ahead of Monday night's explosive mini-final.

Some group stage matches feel like knockout games, and Morocco’s meeting with Senegal on Monday evening in Rabat has that kind of feel.

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The hosts have already won both of their opening matches and now want to finish the group stage with a perfect record, while Senegal are still fighting for a quarter-final place.

Morocco chase perfection

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Morocco have started the tournament in strong form, beating Kenya 4-0 and following that with another win to move onto six points.

That record puts the Atlas Lionesses in a favourable position, but coach Jorge Vilda has made it clear that he does not want his players thinking the job is already done.

Morocco's Hanane Ait El Haj with her award.

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“These are two completely different situations,” Vilda told CAF media, stressing that both sides have developed since their previous meeting.

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It's all building toward a thrilling finale. Where does your team stand? 🔢#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/SwQ3lMqyRF — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 3, 2026

He described Senegal as a strong team and said Morocco would need their best performance to finish the group properly.

Sakina Ouzraoui also pushed back against any suggestion that the game lacks importance. She called it a “mini-final” and said the team must remain focused, especially in a WAFCON where the level has improved across the board.

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The home crowd is expected to play a major role. Vilda said the tickets are sold out and praised the support in Rabat, while Ouzraoui described the fans as Morocco’s “twelfth player” and said the team want to reward them with another win.

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A perfect start for the Atlas Lionesses. 👏🇲🇦#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/Oso384KWh4 — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) July 31, 2026

Senegal still believe

Senegal arrive with a different but still serious motivation. After losing their opener to Algeria, they responded with a narrow win over Kenya and now know that qualification is still in their own hands.

Coach Mame Moussa Cisse said his players have recovered mentally, physically and tactically from the opening defeat and are approaching the match with confidence and humility. He also rejected the idea that last year’s result should define this meeting.

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Senegal are searching for a first win against Morocco.

For Senegal, the challenge is not only tactical but emotional. Playing the host nation in front of a full stadium is never easy, but Cisse said these are the kinds of matches players want to be involved in.

He also widened the focus of the game, saying the match would be watched closely across the continent and that both teams would need to rise to the occasion for the good of African women’s football.