'English dey cry' — Victor Boniface mocks Super Eagles teammate's grammar after epic transfer video

Bayer Leverkusen talisman Victor Boniface has triggered wild reactions online after hilariously trolling his international teammate Raphael Onyedika. Following Onyedika's blockbuster summer switch to Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, the combative midfielder dropped a cinematic announcement video that left Boniface mocking his English grammar. Here is the hilarious exchange between the Super Eagles stars.

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has left football fans in stitches after hilariously calling out his close friend and international teammate Raphael Onyedika following his blockbuster transfer to the German Bundesliga.

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The 25-year-old defensive anchor officially became the latest Nigerian powerhouse to land in the German top flight, putting pen to paper on a massive five-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, while the football world was celebrating the multi-million Euro deal, Boniface was busy planning a comical social media ambush.

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'Always an Eagle' — Onyedika's Cinematic Speech

To announce his high-profile arrival from Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt released a highly cinematic, slickly produced video featuring the player delivering a poetic monologue about his roots and ambitions.

Raphael Onyedika in Frankfurt kit after his unveiling.

“Some things are not given, you are born into it,” Onyedika stated profoundly in the promotional clip. “Before the badge, before the name on the shirt, there was an Eagle. Same fire, same passion, different colours. You don’t become an eagle, you just land somewhere new. Always an Eagle.”

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While the presentation was meant to showcase pure elite passion, Boniface, known as one of the biggest comedians in the Super Eagles squad, found the deep poetic English grammar completely amusing.

Taking straight to the comment section on Instagram, the Bayer Leverkusen striker dropped a legendary one-liner that sent fans wild: “English dey cry.”

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Boniface Re-ignites His Own Fire Ahead of the New Season

Aside from ruling the internet with his classic social media banter, Boniface has been making serious waves on the pitch as he works tirelessly to rekindle his explosive career following a deeply troubled, injury-plagued spell.

The 25-year-old forward has been in truly scintillating form for Bayer Leverkusen throughout their current pre-season campaign.

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