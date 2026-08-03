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Six-goal thriller - Unknown Nigerian gunman destroys Al-Nassr in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:22 - 03 August 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo. Image: Imago
In the absolute absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Arabia heavyweights were dismantled by a masterclass performance from Nigerian winger Abraham Marcus. Here is the full breakdown of a chaotic night that saw a straight red card and a late goal blitz.
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Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al-Nassr were brought crashing down to earth after suffering a humiliating 4-2 pre-season defeat against Portuguese outfit Estrela da Amadora to lose out on the Trofeu Cidade da Amadora.

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With global icon Cristiano Ronaldo, soon to be married, completely absent from the squad as he enjoys an extended vacation following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Saudi side looked completely toothless. 

Instead, the night belonged to Super Eagles prospect Abraham Marcus, who put on an absolute clinic to leave the heavily backed visitors in total ruins.

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MUST READ: While Al-Nassr crumbled under pressure on European soil, see how a relentless Super Eagles midfield destroyer sealed a massive long-term move to the German Bundesliga.

Abraham Marcus Ignites the Destruction

The Portuguese hosts completely dominated the early tactical exchanges while Portugal international João Félix watched the unfolding drama from the luxury executive stand. 

Estrela drew first blood in the 25th minute when the electric Abraham Marcus delivered a pin-point cross for Leandro Antonetti to power home a precise header.

Al-Nassr slayer Abraham Marcus with the trophy.
Al-Nassr slayer Abraham Marcus with the trophy.
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Things went from bad to catastrophic for Al-Nassr just seven minutes after the half-time interval. 

Goalkeeper Bento was shown a straight red card for a reckless last-man foul on Lovro Zvonarek outside the penalty area, forcing the visitors to play with ten men.

Sensing blood, Marcus took full advantage of the numerical superiority in the 62nd minute, cutting inside before unleashing a lethal, sharp left-footed strike into the bottom corner to double Estrela's cushion.

DON'T MISS: Before this shocking six-goal thriller, find out why a beautiful Super Falcons icon was held back by drug testing officials long after her teammates left the stadium.
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A Late Stoppage-Time Blitz

The goals continued to rain down as Sydney van Hooijdonk capitalised on a rebounded save to tap home from close range in the 77th minute, making it 3-0. Faced with an absolute blowout, Al-Nassr mounted a desperate late fightback. 

Abdullah Al-Hamdan pulled one back in the 79th minute before Hayder Abdulkareem headed home from a corner in the 89th minute to bring the Saudi side within sniffing distance of an unbelievable draw.

However, with Al-Nassr throwing everyone forward in search of an equaliser, Estrela launched a lethal counter-attack in the 98th minute. 

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Benito Souza calmly slotted home the final blow to seal a historic 4-2 victory, leaving Al-Nassr to face brutal questions about their reliance on Ronaldo

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