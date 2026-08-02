Super Eagles midfielder breaks silence, fires warning to Bundesliga rivals after monster transfer

The 25-year-old midfield anchor, who signed a massive long-term contract until 2031, took to social media to send a clear message to his new European rivals. Here is the breakdown of the multi-million Euro deal.

Super Eagles midfield star Raphael Onyedika has officially broken his silence following his blockbuster summer transfer to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, and the aggressive anchor is already looking to lay down a marker in Germany.

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The 25-year-old defensive powerhouse became the latest Nigerian international to land in the German top flight, following directly in the footsteps of his close friend and national teammate Victor Boniface.

Determined to make an immediate impact, Onyedika took to Instagram to send a defiant message to his new rivals while expressing gratitude for his career upgrade.

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”Thank you God🙏🏽 New chapter, same dream. I’m truly grateful for this opportunity and excited for the challenge ahead,” the midfielder posted, making it clear that his relentless hunger for silverware remains completely unchanged.

A Proven Winner Ready to Dictate Play

Eintracht Frankfurt have secured a relentless serial winner. Onyedika arrives in Germany having put pen to paper on a staggering long-term contract that keeps him at the club until 30 June 2031.

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He has been handed the prestigious number 25 shirt, signaling the club's intent to build their entire engine room around his imposing 1.84m frame.

His track record speaks volumes. During a highly decorated spell with Club Brugge, the combative midfielder lifted two Belgian league titles, the Belgian Cup, and the Belgian Supercup.

Prior to his time in Belgium, he had already tasted continental success by lifting the Danish Cup during a stellar spell with FC Midtjylland.

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The Ultimate Iron Man of Nigerian Football

Frankfurt are not just buying talent; they are buying an elite athletic machine. Onyedika was famously among the most-used players in Belgian football over the past four seasons, showing freakish durability by clocking 40, 49, 52, and 42 appearances respectively across all competitions.

With 268 senior club appearances under his belt, including 24 UEFA Champions League outings over the past three campaigns, the 26-cap Super Eagles star brings elite European pedigree to Frankfurt.

Having already tasted tournament pressure as part of Nigeria's 2024 AFCON squad, Onyedika is fully primed to take the Bundesliga by storm and prove he can shut down Europe's best.

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