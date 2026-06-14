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I be real baller — Victor Boniface dazzles locals in the East with 'snake bite' in viral video

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:45 - 14 June 2026
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Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface entertained fans after showing off his footwork in a viral video while hanging out with teammates in the hood.
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Victor Boniface has once again reminded Nigerians why he is one of the most entertaining characters in the Super Eagles set-up, this time with a viral moment that mixed street swagger, football flair and plenty of laughter. 

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The Bayer Leverkusen forward was captured in a video on X producing a slick elastico that completely wrong-footed his marker and drew loud cheers from the locals watching on.

Boniface later posted after the clip quickly caught fire online: “Forget the cruise and joke. Real baller na him I be.” 

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It was a classic Boniface moment, playful, confident and unmistakably Nigerian, and it gave fans another reason to enjoy his personality away from the pitch.

Victor Boniface was ready to give Moffi a reality check.
Victor Boniface

Boniface in his element

The video showed Boniface fully in his comfort zone, pulling up in the East, Onitsha with his national teammate Raphael Onyedika, and entertaining Nigerians with the kind of raw flair that has made him a fan favourite. 

The skill move itself was simple in idea but ruthless in execution, with the defender left stranded after the Bayer Leverkusen star shifted the ball away with ease.

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Moments like this have helped Boniface, who has endured a difficult time in his club, build a reputation that goes beyond goals and assists. 

He has become one of the most relatable figures in Nigerian football, a player who brings humour, confidence and street culture into the same conversation as elite European football. For many fans, that blend is part of what makes him so popular.

Social media reaction

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As expected, the clip spread quickly across social media, with fans enjoying both the skill and the attitude that came with it. 

Boniface’s caption did most of the talking, but the reactions underlined how much people enjoy his unfiltered personality. 

The forward’s ability to turn a casual moment into entertainment has become something of a trademark.

Victor Boniface

“Forget the cruise and joke. Real baller na him I be” was the perfect line for a video like that, because it captured the energy of a player showing off without taking himself too seriously. 

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It also played into the wider image of Boniface as someone who knows how to connect with supporters in a way that feels natural rather than forced.

More than a clip

Beyond the fun, the video is another reminder of the star power Boniface carries into the Super Eagles camp. 

He may be joking around, but he remains one of Nigeria’s most important attacking options, and fans will be hoping that the confidence he shows off the pitch carries into big matches too. 

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Victor Boniface reveals hidden struggle.
Victor Boniface at Werder Bremen | Imago

If he can combine that swagger with consistent end product, Nigeria will have a serious weapon on their hands.

For now, though, this was simply a reminder that Victor Boniface knows how to command attention. In the hood, in front of locals, and online afterward, he did what he does best: entertain, impress and leave people talking. 

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