Victor Boniface reveals what he did at Leverkusen after the death of his mother

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has shared the deeply personal story behind his choice of jersey numbers, revealing they are a tribute to his late mother.

Boniface has quickly become one of Nigeria's most prominent forwards in recent years, before an injury sidelined him.

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Beyond his on-field success, the 25-year-old is known for his strong family values. He famously flew his grandmother to Germany to meet his teammates during his debut season and frequently honours his mother on social media and in interviews.

However, the loss of his mother in 2019 was a devastating blow that nearly led him to abandon his football career.

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Boniface speaks on his mother's death

The date of his mother's passing, August 22, 2019, holds a special significance for Boniface and has directly influenced his career choices.

In a recent interview, the Nigerian international explained the inspiration behind his shirt numbers.

Victor Boniface of Werder Bremen | IMAGO

He revealed that his mother passed away on the 22nd, which led him to choose the number 22 jersey as a way to keep her memory alive on the pitch.

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When he later joined a new club where the number 22 was unavailable, he simply doubled it, opting for number 44 instead.

Victor Boniface reveals emotional reason behind jersey number 22, says it honors his late mother who passed on August 22, 2019 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/V6zVpgPXWw — OMAR👑 (@agihomar1) May 21, 2026

This consistent tribute underscores the deep connection he maintains with his mother's memory.

Despite his immense talent, Victor Boniface faces a critical juncture in his career following a season hampered by injury.

Although he was instrumental in Leverkusen's title-winning campaign, a significant adductor injury forced him to miss a large portion of the season.

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