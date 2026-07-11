Erling Haaland’s girlfriend dubbed the ‘World Cup’s Hottest WAG,’ stuns in bespoke tribute dress

Isabella Haugseng Johansen once again captured the attention of football fans after arriving at Norway’s World Cup quarterfinal against England wearing a custom outfit inspired by her beau.

Erling Haaland’s girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen dazzled on social media after unveiling a bespoke outfit inspired by the Manchester City superstar during Norway’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against England.

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The Norwegian influencer, who has become one of the tournament’s breakout style stars, shared a series of photos on Instagram before kick-off, showing off a custom red dress featuring elements of Norway’s national team shirt.

Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago

Erling Haaland and his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng | IMAGO

The look quickly attracted tens of thousands of likes within minutes as fans praised yet another standout matchday appearance from the 21-year-old, who's been dubbed by fans the “World Cup’s hottest WAG”.

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A Custom Tribute to Haaland

Unlike a traditional football jersey, Isabella’s outfit transformed Norway’s iconic red strip into an elegant-fitted dress.

Isabel dazzled in a bespoke outfit as tribute to her boyfriend Haaland | Instagram

The design featured the national team’s crest across the chest, Nike branding, navy trim and Haaland’s famous No. 9 printed across the back, turning the football shirt into a fashion statement.

Isabel dazzled in a bespoke outfit as tribute to her boyfriend Haaland | Instagram

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The final slide in her Instagram carousel showed the back of the dress with “Haaland” and the No. 9 proudly displayed as she made her way toward the stadium.

Isabel Haugseng dazzled in a bespoke outfit as tribute to her boyfriend Haaland | Instagram

The World Cup’s Fashion Breakout Star

Isabel has become one of the most talked-about WAGs at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, consistently drawing praise for her carefully curated matchday outfits.

Isabel Haugseng | Instagram

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Her fashion choices throughout the tournament have earned widespread admiration from supporters, with many fans informally dubbing her the “World Cup’s Hottest WAG” thanks to a run of eye-catching appearances supporting Norway.

Isabel Haugseng | Instagram

The mom of one has endeared herself to fans globally during the World Cup with her effortless beauty, amassing more than one million new followers on her Instagram page.

Isabel Haugseng at the 2026 World Cup | Instagram