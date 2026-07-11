Erling Haaland’s girlfriend dubbed the ‘World Cup’s Hottest WAG,’ stuns in bespoke tribute dress
Erling Haaland’s girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen dazzled on social media after unveiling a bespoke outfit inspired by the Manchester City superstar during Norway’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against England.
The Norwegian influencer, who has become one of the tournament’s breakout style stars, shared a series of photos on Instagram before kick-off, showing off a custom red dress featuring elements of Norway’s national team shirt.
The look quickly attracted tens of thousands of likes within minutes as fans praised yet another standout matchday appearance from the 21-year-old, who's been dubbed by fans the “World Cup’s hottest WAG”.
A Custom Tribute to Haaland
Unlike a traditional football jersey, Isabella’s outfit transformed Norway’s iconic red strip into an elegant-fitted dress.
The design featured the national team’s crest across the chest, Nike branding, navy trim and Haaland’s famous No. 9 printed across the back, turning the football shirt into a fashion statement.
The final slide in her Instagram carousel showed the back of the dress with “Haaland” and the No. 9 proudly displayed as she made her way toward the stadium.
The World Cup’s Fashion Breakout Star
Isabel has become one of the most talked-about WAGs at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, consistently drawing praise for her carefully curated matchday outfits.
Her fashion choices throughout the tournament have earned widespread admiration from supporters, with many fans informally dubbing her the “World Cup’s Hottest WAG” thanks to a run of eye-catching appearances supporting Norway.
The mom of one has endeared herself to fans globally during the World Cup with her effortless beauty, amassing more than one million new followers on her Instagram page.
Each new look has generated significant engagement online, cementing her status as one of the tournament’s biggest off-pitch personalities.