Transfer News: Chelsea set price tag for Argentina star
Chelsea have placed a €50 million valuation on Alejandro Garnacho, with the Argentina international winger linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the West London club have established a dual-pricing structure for the 22-year-old. If a Premier League rival expresses interest, Chelsea will demand a £45 million fee. However, the club are willing to accept a slightly lower figure of around €50 million (£42.6 million) from foreign clubs.
Garnacho is not in the plans of newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso. The winger failed to report for the first day of pre-season training, staying away to actively explore an exit strategy alongside his representatives.
Garnacho’s brief spell at Stamford Bridge
The impending transfer concludes a 12-month tenure in West London. Garnacho originally joined Chelsea from Manchester United in the summer of 2025 for a reported €46.2 million (£39.4 million) fee. He signed a long-term contract tying him to the club until June 30, 2032.
Despite the financial investment, he never established himself in the starting lineup. During the 2025/26 season, he registered eight goals and four assists across 43 appearances in all competitions. His domestic output was poor, starting just 14 Premier League matches and three in the UEFA Champions League and scoring only one league goal throughout the campaign.
World Cup omission compounds drop in form
His decline in form at club level had direct international consequences. Garnacho failed to make Lionel Scaloni's final Argentina squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, missing out on the tournament due to his lack of consistent minutes and production.
With interest reportedly coming from clubs in the Premier League, Serie A, and the Saudi Pro League, Chelsea are actively seeking a permanent transfer rather than a loan deal. Manchester United also inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause during the initial transfer, guaranteeing them a percentage of any fee Chelsea recoup.