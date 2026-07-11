Nigeria's Flamingos qualify for 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Benin Republic 5-3 to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Nigeria's U-17 women's national team, the Flamingos, have qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after defeating the Benin Republic 5-3 in the second leg of the final qualifying round in Lomé, Togo, on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flamingos star Muinat Rotimi

The impressive victory ensured Nigeria progressed with an 8-5 aggregate score, having edged the first leg 3-2 in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Fast start sets the tone

The Flamingos wasted no time stamping their authority on the encounter as Mary Dustan opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benin responded almost immediately, drawing level three minutes later to briefly unsettle Nigeria.

However, Akeem Busari's side regained control of the game with Esther Stephen restoring Nigeria's lead in the 15th minute before Queen Joseph added another five minutes later to make it 3-1.

The early goals gave Nigeria a comfortable cushion as they continued to dominate proceedings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Queen Joseph completed an outstanding individual performance by scoring her second goal in the 76th minute, helping Nigeria secure a thrilling 5-3 victory on the day.

Nigeria books Morocco 2026 ticket

The victory sends Nigeria to the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, where the Flamingos will once again aim to compete among the world's best young women's football teams.

Nigeria has consistently established itself as one of Africa's strongest teams at the youth level.

Advertisement

Advertisement