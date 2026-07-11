We can beat them — De la Fuente convinced Spain can stop Mbappe, France

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has declared he is “convinced” his side can beat France when the two European giants meet in the semi-finals in Dallas on Wednesday.

De la Fuente is full of confidence after his side's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Belgium.

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“The expectations are very high for the next game … we’re very well aware of the potential of our opponent, but we’re very clear that we’re able to beat France,” he said.

"We had semi-finals against them and were successful. The game will be very demanding and energetic.

"We’ll need the best version of ourselves, and we’ll leave everything on the pitch.”

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Despite Spain entering as slight underdogs, De la Fuente is full of belief after overcoming France in both the 2024 European Championship semi-final and last year’s Nations League semi-final.

“It’s going to be a fantastic game; this is the final before the final- two of the best teams in this tournament,” he added.

“We have to start with respecting our opponent; we’re going to face a giant of football, but we’re capable of winning. I have the conviction.

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