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We can beat them — De la Fuente convinced Spain can stop Mbappe, France

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:14 - 11 July 2026
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Luis de la Fuente, Spain head coach || Photo Credit: Imago
Luis de la Fuente, Spain head coach || Photo Credit: Imago
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has declared he is “convinced” his side can beat France when the two European giants meet in the semi-finals in Dallas on Wednesday.
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De la Fuente is full of confidence after his side's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Belgium.

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“The expectations are very high for the next game … we’re very well aware of the potential of our opponent, but we’re very clear that we’re able to beat France,” he said.

"We had semi-finals against them and were successful. The game will be very demanding and energetic.

"We’ll need the best version of ourselves, and we’ll leave everything on the pitch.”

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Despite Spain entering as slight underdogs, De la Fuente is full of belief after overcoming France in both the 2024 European Championship semi-final and last year’s Nations League semi-final.

“It’s going to be a fantastic game; this is the final before the final- two of the best teams in this tournament,” he added.

“We have to start with respecting our opponent; we’re going to face a giant of football, but we’re capable of winning. I have the conviction.

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"I’m convinced, and I trust and have full confidence in my players, our team and our potential."

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