‘We're not afraid’ - Lamine Yamal confident Spain will defeat France in semi final

Lamine Yamal has declared that Spain holds no fear of France ahead of their World Cup semi-final clash, pointing to La Roja's recent victories over Les Bleus as a source of confidence.

Spain secured their first World Cup semi-final appearance in 16 years with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Belgium.

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Goals from Mikel Merino and Fabian Ruiz were enough to see them through, with Yamal earning the Player of the Match award for his performance.

With the quarter-final hurdle cleared, attention immediately shifted to the upcoming match against Didier Deschamps' formidable French side.

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Yamal speaks ahead of France clash

Despite France being considered one of the tournament favourites, Yamal believes Spain's recent head-to-head record gives them a psychological edge.

The young winger also dismissed concerns about his goal tally, emphasising that team success is his only priority.

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain || Imago

Speaking after the win against Belgium, the Barcelona star was bullish about his team's chances. "We came to the semi-finals for this, to play these matches and win them," he told reporters.

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"Now, it's time to rest and think about the match against France. The last two times we played France, we beat them. We're not afraid."

Mbappe scores a brace for France || imago

Yamal framed the upcoming encounter as a pivotal moment for both nations. "There are two options: either they reach three consecutive World Cup finals, or we beat them three times," he stated. "I don't know what might happen, but we're not afraid."

Now, Spain faces the ultimate test against France, with a coveted spot in the World Cup final on the line.

Yamal and his teammates will be determined to make it three wins in a row against their rivals and prove their confidence is well-founded.

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