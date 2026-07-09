No one expected Messi to play like this at 39 — Spain star Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has hailed Lionel Messi for his incredible performances at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Messi has scored eight goals at the tournament and created the most chances of any player, cementing his status as one of the standout performers.

Many expected Messi to contribute, but few anticipated this level of dominance at his age.

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His performances have been nothing short of remarkable, positioning him perfectly for a record ninth Ballon d’Or should Argentina go all the way.

Yamal stunned by Messi's World Cup impact

Speaking about Messi’s impact, Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was full of admiration.

“Leo Messi has been INCREDIBLE so far. We all know who’s Messi, but no one expected this sort of level at the World Cup,” Yamal said.

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🚨🇦🇷 Lamine Yamal: “Leo Messi has been INCREDIBLE so far. We all know who’s Messi but… no one expected this sort of level at the World Cup”.



“I’m so happy for him”, told @mundodeportivo. pic.twitter.com/5jBnK1xL7p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

“I’m so happy for him,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

Messi will now hope to lead Argentina past Switzerland in what promises to be a thrilling quarter-final clash.