No one expected Messi to play like this at 39 — Spain star Lamine Yamal
The 39-year-old Argentine superstar has continued to defy Father Time, dragging his country to the quarter-finals while breaking multiple records along the way.
Messi has scored eight goals at the tournament and created the most chances of any player, cementing his status as one of the standout performers.
Many expected Messi to contribute, but few anticipated this level of dominance at his age.
His performances have been nothing short of remarkable, positioning him perfectly for a record ninth Ballon d’Or should Argentina go all the way.
Yamal stunned by Messi's World Cup impact
Speaking about Messi’s impact, Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was full of admiration.
“Leo Messi has been INCREDIBLE so far. We all know who’s Messi, but no one expected this sort of level at the World Cup,” Yamal said.
🚨🇦🇷 Lamine Yamal: “Leo Messi has been INCREDIBLE so far. We all know who’s Messi but… no one expected this sort of level at the World Cup”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026
“I’m so happy for him”, told @mundodeportivo. pic.twitter.com/5jBnK1xL7p
“I’m so happy for him,” he told Mundo Deportivo.
Messi will now hope to lead Argentina past Switzerland in what promises to be a thrilling quarter-final clash.
Even if the defending champions exit the tournament, Messi’s performances will be remembered as one of the greatest individual showings in World Cup history.