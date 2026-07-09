Barcelona submit bid for Nigerian-born German star as Flick rebuilds attack

LaLiga giants Barcelona have continued their attacking rebuild by making a bid for another forward after landing Anthony Gordon.

The Blaugrana have taken a significant step in the summer transfer window after submitting an official offer for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

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According to reports, negotiations are advancing rapidly, with Barcelona's formal bid now on Dortmund’s table.

Karim Adeyemi to Barcelona

🚨🔵🔴 BREAKING: Karim Adeyemi agreed terms with Barcelona and informed BVB he only wants Barça move.



Adeyemi, out of contract in June 2027 and not planning to sign new deal.



❗️ Barcelona sent an official bid to BVB to get Adeyemi now, working to get it done. pic.twitter.com/7zHJQIeflr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

The report further suggest the 24-year-old winger has made Camp Nou his preferred destination, giving Hansi Flick a major boost as he looks to strengthen his attack ahead of the new season.

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Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund (Credit: Imago)

Barcelona’s interest in Adeyemi has now developed into concrete talks, with the club thrilled with the forward's ability to play across the frontline and score important goals.

Adeyemi, born to a Nigerian father but a German international, has a contract that expires in 2027 and has made it clear that he will not be signing an extension.

The move would represent a shrewd addition for Barcelona, bringing pace, versatility, and youthful energy to their frontline.

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Crucially, this signing has no bearing on the club's desire to sign a top-level centre-forward as they continue to monitor the situation of top target Julian Alvarez at Atletico Madrid.