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Barcelona submit bid for Nigerian-born German star as Flick rebuilds attack

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:43 - 09 July 2026
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LaLiga giants Barcelona have continued their attacking rebuild by making a bid for another forward after landing Anthony Gordon.
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The Blaugrana have taken a significant step in the summer transfer window after submitting an official offer for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

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According to reports, negotiations are advancing rapidly, with Barcelona's formal bid now on Dortmund’s table.

Karim Adeyemi to Barcelona

The report further suggest the 24-year-old winger has made Camp Nou his preferred destination, giving Hansi Flick a major boost as he looks to strengthen his attack ahead of the new season.

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Karim Adeyemi
Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund (Credit: Imago)

Barcelona’s interest in Adeyemi has now developed into concrete talks, with the club thrilled with the forward's ability to play across the frontline and score important goals.

Adeyemi, born to a Nigerian father but a German international, has a contract that expires in 2027 and has made it clear that he will not be signing an extension.

The move would represent a shrewd addition for Barcelona, bringing pace, versatility, and youthful energy to their frontline.

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Crucially, this signing has no bearing on the club's desire to sign a top-level centre-forward as they continue to monitor the situation of top target Julian Alvarez at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine forward is desperate to move to Barcelona, but agreeing a fee with Atleti has proved difficult, and this is a transfer saga that could last until the final days of the transfer window.

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