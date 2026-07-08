Man United suffer transfer blow as key target stays put

Manchester United's pursuit for Real Madrid star comes to an end.

France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has ended speculation surrounding his club future by agreeing to a contract extension with Real Madrid, terminating transfer interest from Manchester United.

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The 26-year-old reached an agreement with the Spanish club to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 30, 2031.

The renewal formally ends Manchester United's pursuit of the Frenchman, whom they targeted as the primary replacement for departed veteran Casemiro.

Financial roadblocks and Real Madrid's stance

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Manchester United identified Tchouaméni as their premier midfield target heading into the summer transfer window. The negotiations faced immediate financial hurdles.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tchouaméni commands a high salary in the Spanish capital, and the Old Trafford hierarchy were unwilling to match his wage demands.

Furthermore, Real Madrid displayed zero interest in facilitating an exit. The club set a firm €100 million valuation on the midfielder, refusing to entertain lower bids.

🚨⚪️ Aurélien Tchouaméni signed new deal at Real Madrid until June 2031 with lawyers already approving all terms.



José Mourinho has been clear; he wanted both Tchouaméni and Valverde to stay. 🔐



More players will sign new deals at Madrid. 👀



🎥 https://t.co/Ho91uqLvT1 pic.twitter.com/NK8h0fuvTZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2026

Tchouaméni: A proven winner in Spain

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Real Madrid are reluctant to sell as Tchouaméni has established importance to their squad. He anchored the midfield and provided emergency cover at centre-back to help secure domestic and continental titles.

During his time in Spain, he won the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, the 2023/24 La Liga title, the 2022/23 Copa del Rey, the 2024 Supercopa de España, two UEFA Super Cups, the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

He is currently on international duty at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He missed France's 1-0 round-of-16 victory over Paraguay on July 4 due to a minor injury. Didier Deschamps' squad secured the win courtesy of a 70th-minute penalty from Kylian Mbappé and will face Morocco in the quarter-finals.

United pivot to Andrey Santos

Manchester United have since pivoted their attention to alternative Premier League targets to address their midfield vacancy.

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