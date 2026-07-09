Jelicia Westhoff: 12 Interesting facts about Maduka Okoye’s stunning ex-girlfriend who publicly DUMPED him on social media

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff were known to be one of the cutest couples in Nigerian football until their romance hit a stumbling block. Here's what we know about the former girlfriend of the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is known to be one of the most reserved players in the national team.

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The 26-year-old German-born shot-stopper first broke the internet in 2022, during Nigeria’s run in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Okoye, who is one of the most handsome footballers in the world, stole the hearts of millions of Nigerian ladies with his incredibly good looks.

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

However, the former Sparta Rotterdam star was on the receiving end of social media critics after the Super Eagles crashed out of the tournament in Cameroon, following a narrow loss to Tunisia.

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Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Three years later, Okoye has enjoyed great strides with his Serie A club Udinese, becoming the undisputed no.1 goalkeeper following a string of impressive performances.

Maduka Okoye with his Udinese Player of the Month award.

Amid all the scrutiny, the 6ft 6in athlete has maintained his professionalism and is known also to keep details of his personal life away from the media.

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This article reveals details about a very important of part of Maduka Okoye’s personal life - his ex-girlfriend known as Jelicia Westhoff.

Maduka Okoye’s ex-girlfriend: 12 Facts about Jelicia Westhoff

1. Who is Jelicia Westhoff?

Jelicia Westhoff is the ex-girlfriend of Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Jelicia Westhoff is the beautiful model known for being the former girlfriend and partner of Nigeria and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

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Jelicia came to the limelight when she posted a photo of her and the Nigerian footballer spending time together.

Maduka Okoye has been the subject of criticism since Nigeria's exit from the 2021 AFCON.

She has always been supportive of her boyfriend, and also consoled him following the series of social media backlash Okoye got after failing to save a goal during AFCON 2021, which led to Nigeria’s elimination from the competition.

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff

She took to her Instagram story, to write a message that read:

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“We are proud of you, not just when you win or when you stop a ball but because of the person you are from the inside. I’m proud of your efforts, Your Focus, Your drive, and how you never give up. You helped the team.. and made a Big mark while there.’'

Jelicia and Maduka Okoye had been dating for nearly four years, until the model decided to break up from the Super Eagles star in spectacular fashion.

2. How Old is Jelicia Westhoff?

Jelicia Westhoff

Jelicia was born on April 27, 1994, to Mr. and Mrs. Westhoff in the Netherlands.

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She is Dutch by birth, but both her parents her mixed.

Her father's roots are from Indonesia and the Netherlands while her mother's background is from Suriname and Aruba.

Jelicia Westhoff recently posted a snap herself and her mother on her Instagram story

As of September 2024, she is 30 years old, five years older than her boyfriend.

Jelicia Westhoff

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Pulse Sports also reported how Maduka Okoye celebrated her 29th birthday in style, as the couple showed off all shades of love two months ago on social media.

Jelicia celebrated her 30th birthday with close friends in Düsseldorf this year, before jetting off to Ibiza with her baby boy, Emilio, whom she shares with the Udinese goalkeeper.

3. She has 4 sisters and a brother

The Westhoff sisters - (From L-R) Jada, Nowaymi, Jelicia, and Channety.

Jelicia has four siblings - four girls and a boy.

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She has four gorgeous sisters including Jada Westhoff (26), Channety Westhoff (25), and Nowaymi Westhoff (31).

4. She is a model

Jelicia Westhoff

Jelicia Westhoff is also an Amsterdam-based model.

The Dutch beauty won the Miss Haarlem beauty pageant in 2015.

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Jelicia Westhoff won Miss Harlem in 2015

Jelicia Westhoff/via Instagram

She has also modelled for her own collection which she co-owns with her sisters.

5. She co-owns a business alongside her sisters

Jelicia Westhoff (middle) and her sisters

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Jelicia also manages a company with her sisters, an Amsterdam-based brand known as the Westhoff Collection which is primarily a premium clothing brand for females.

The Westhoff collection comprises other businesses including the WestKid - a clothing brand for children, and Westhoff Studios - a Makeup business brand.

Meanwhile, Jelicia’s younger sister, Jada, owns a Beauty clinic that specializes in cosmetic treatment.

6. She has a child with Maduka Okoye

Jelicia Westhoff and Maduka Okoye have a son

Okoye’s ex-partner recently shared photos of their son, Isaiah Emile Okoye, who is over a year old.

Pulse Sports reported on the reason behind the couple’s decision to name their son after his father.

Jelicia Westhoff and her son Isaiah Emil Okoye/via Instagram

Isaiah Emil Okoye/via Instagram

Prior to Isaiah’s birth, Jelicia publicly revealed her child’s gender in January 2019.

7. Jelicia Westhoff Social Media

Jelicia Westhoff/via Instagram

The gorgeous ex-girlfriend of Maduka Okoye is also on social media.

However, she is not always active on her page, as she often tends to show off glamorous pictures of herself.

Like her former partner, she keeps her relationship off her main page, although, she posts snaps of her lifestyle and her family on her stories.

Jelicia Westhoff/via Instagram

As of September 2024, she has over 13,700 followers on her verified Instagram page.

She is on Twitter, but she’s not active on the platform.

8. She was one of the most beautiful Wags of Nigerian footballers

Jelicia Westhoff/via Instagram

Jelicia was without a doubt, one of the hottest girlfriends of Nigerian footballers.

The 30-year-old Dutch model slays in every single photo she posts and rarely misses with her outfits.

Jelicia Westhoff/via Instagram

She sure takes her time to also remind fans of her beauty whenever she can.

Her first post of the year left fans and netizens thirsting in her comments section.

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9. Jelicia Westhoff Religion

Jelicia Westhoff/via Instagram

Jelicia is a devout Christian, going by her recent posts on social media.

However, the charming ex-girlfriend of Okoye was rumoured to have converted from Islam years back.

Pulse Sports cannot verify the authenticity of this claim.

The pretty model often reposts quotes from the Bible on her Instagram story.

Her religiosity is also echoed in the thought behind her son’s name.

10. She has been dubbed ‘the sexiest WAG of Nigerian footballers’

Maduka Okoye’s ex-girlfriend has been dubbed “the sexiest WAG of Nigerian footballers”.

Jelicia Westhoff has 10,000 followers on Instagram | Credit: Instagram/Jelicia Westhoff

The Dutch influencer only recently started to post more often on her Instagram page, showing off her astonishing figure and well-toned abs, leading some fans to dub her “the sexiest WAG of Nigerian footballers”.

Maduka Okoye’s girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff is the sexiest WAG of Nigerian footballers | Credit: Instagram/Jelicia Westhoff

Even after pregnancy, Westhoff has managed to keep her body in perfect shape, wowing fans with her astonishing figure.

Jelicia Westhoff flaunting her stunning figure in a bikini | Instagram/Jelicia Westhoff

11. She was very supportive of Maduka Okoye

Maduka Okoye of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

As mentioned earlier in this article, Jelicia has been very supportive of her ex-boyfriend, who has endured a difficult period in his career in the last couple of months.

Okoye has seen his career hit with injuries and disappointments.

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff/via Instagram

However, his ex-girlfriend had continued to back him and support him as much as possible in the face of tribulations.

Although, the couple seem to have recently parted ways.

12. She is a fan of Afrobeats

Like many wives and girlfriends of Super Eagles players, Jelicia Westhoff is also a huge fan of Afrobeat.

She has been spotted vibing to Nigerian songs often times, including Ayra Starr’s 2022 smash hit, ‘Rush’ and Davido's 'Jowo'.