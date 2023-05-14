What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Ranked! From beauty goddesses like Georgina Rodriguez to Jordan Ozuna, check out the top 10 hottest girlfriends of active football players in the world.

Football WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) are part of the most interesting spectacles in the sport.

Most of these women have risen to prominence supporting their husbands and famous football stars on and off the pitch.

These stunning ladies, gorgeous, attractive, and impressive have gone ahead to marry some of the world’s most talented and popular football stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Pulse Sports previously reported on the Top 10 hottest wives of footballers, as of May 2023.

However, in this article, we will be revealing the hottest girlfriends of footballers, as of May 2023.

Find out in the list below as we review the hottest girlfriends of football stars in the world.

Top 10 hottest girlfriends of footballers (2023)

10. Zoe Cristofoli

Zoe Cristofoli is one of the hottest Wags in football

Zoe Cristofoli is a 27-year-old famous Italian model, social media influencer, content creator, tattoo artist, and businesswoman who is the girlfriend of AC Milan and France defender Theo Hernandez.

Zoe hails from Verona, Italy and is famous for her modelling career having posed for a number of brands, going from her posts on social media.

Her Instagram profile on her official page which has over 1.2 million followers says that she is the owner of ink studio Lagrange and OE Concept.

Theo Hernandez of AC Milan

The tattooed model has been the long-time girlfriend of Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who is also inked himself.

According to reports, Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez began dating in 2019 but made their relationship public in June the following year.

In April 2022, she welcomed a son with the France international defender and named him Theo Jnr., taking after his father.

Zoe Cristofoli is one of the hottest Wags in football

Zoe Cristofoli is one of the hottest Wags in football

She earns her income primarily from her career as a fashion model as well as from her booming tattoo business.

As of May 2023, the beautiful Italian is one of the most beautiful girlfriends of footballers in the world.

9. Tatiana Trouboul

Tatiana Trouboul is one of the hottest football Wags in the world

Tatiana Trouboul is a 27-year-old Spanish model famous for being the partner of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Tatiana and David Raya have been together since October 2021, having kept their relationship private for almost a year.

David Raya of Brentford

She is currently a model, although she used to work at a nightclub in Barcelona.

Tatiana Trouboul is quite popular on social media.

Tatiana Trouboul is one of the hottest football Wags in the world

Tatiana Trouboul is one of the hottest football Wags in the world

She currently has over 7K followers on Instagram, where she is very active. Tatiana loves posting pictures of herself, while showing off her amazing body.

As of May 2023, she is one of the most beautiful girlfriends of footballers in the world.

8. Shalimar Heppner

Shalimar Heppner is one of the most beautiful Wags in football

Shalimar Heppner is a 28-year-old German model and PR manager currency dating Real Madrid and Austria defender David Alaba.

Although Shalimar was born in Munich, Germany, she is half-Asian as one of her parents, her mother is of Asian origin.

David Alaba is one of the highest-paid players in Real Madrid.

However, her father is a famous German cook Frank Heppner.

Shalimar and Alaba reportedly started dating in 2017, before publicly confirming their relationship in 2018, as Alaba who was playing for Bayern Munich at the time, brought Heppner to the Oktoberfest in Bavaria.

The couple currently have a child together and are expecting another this year.

Shalimar Heppner is one of the most beautiful Wags in football

Shalimar Heppner is one of the most beautiful Wags in football

Shalimar often posts pictures of her and David Alaba, while they are on their vacations on her official Instagram account.

As of May 2023, she has more than 191K followers on Instagram and is one of the most beautiful girlfriends of footballers in the world.

7. Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart is one of the hottest Wags in football

Maria Izabel Goulart Dourado is a 38-year-old Brazilian fashion supermodel currently dating Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

She is best known as having been one of the Victoria's Secret Angels from 2005 to 2008 and for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Armani Exchange.

Goluart can speak Portuguese, English and French.

Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt

In 2015, she began dating German footballer Kevin Trapp, and in July 2018, they got engaged.

Goulart is one of the hottest model Wags in football and is adored by many fans on social media due to her stunning body.

Izabel Goulart is one of the hottest Wags in football

Izabel Goulart is one of the hottest Wags in football

As of May 2023, she has over 4.5 million followers on her Instagram page, more than her boyfriend who has 1.8M followers.

She often posts pictures of herself showing off in bikini outfits as well as pictures of her current footballer boyfriend.

She is currently one of the most beautiful Wags of footballers in the world.

6. Diletta Leotta

Diletta Leotta is one of the most beautiful Wags in football

Giulia Diletta Leotta is a 31-year-old Italian television presenter from Catania, Sicily.

She is currently dating Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Leotta currently presents the Serie A broadcasts for DAZN since the 2018–2019 season.

Earlier, she had presented Serie B games on Sky Sport with acclaimed transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio and Luca Marchegiani.

Loris Karius of Newcastle

Diletta Leotta made her relationship with the infamous former Liverpool goalkeeper official after sharing a photo of the pair together on her Instagram page as she celebrated the New Year with the German footballer.

Diletta Leotta is one of the hottest Wags of footballers in the world

Diletta Leotta and Karius are expecting their first child after the couple announced via an Instagram post in March this year.

Diletta Leotta is one of the hottest Wags of footballers in the world

They announced, “soon we’ll be three.” They posted a video of them hugging and kissing reading: “We need to tell you something… but did y’all know that yet? We are bursting with joy! Us and my belly. Soon we’ll be three!”.

Diletta Leotta is one of the hottest Wags of footballers in the world

Leotta is one of the most beautiful Wags in football.

As of May 2023, Leotta has over 8.7 million followers on her Instagram page, and is one of the most beautiful girlfriends of footballers in the world.

5. Tini Stoessel

Argentinian pop star Tini Stoessel is one of the most beautiful Wags of footballers in the world

Martina "Tini" Stoessel is a 26-year-old Argentine singer, songwriter, actress, dancer and model.

She is the famous girlfriend of Argentina and Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

She began her career by appearing on the Argentine children's television series Patito Feo (2007).

Argentina star Rodrigo de Paul

As a teenager, she rose to prominence for her lead role as Violetta Castillo in the Disney Channel Latin America original telenovela, Violetta (2012–2015), and reprised the character in the series' sequel film Tini: The Movie (2016).

Stoessel's accolades include three Gardel Awards, seven Quiero Awards, one Nickelodeon Argentina Kids' Choice Awards, one Nickelodeon Colombia Kids' Choice Awards, three Bravo Otto Awards, two Martín Fierro Awards, one Los 40 Music Award, three MTV Millennial Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards as well as nominations for the Heat Latin Music Awards, Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards, Latin American Music Awards, and the Urban Music Awards, among others.

In 2016, Tini was included on The Hollywood Reporter's list of 25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television.

From 2017 to 2021, she was named Billboard's Argentine "Artist of The Year" and the top most-streamed Argentine artist on Spotify for each year, consecutively.

Tini Stoessel is one of the most beautiful Wags of footballers in the world

Tini Stoessel is one of the hottest and most popular Wags of footballers in the world

Stoessel has been in and out of relationships since 2013.

However, in August 2022, Atlético Madrid footballer Rodrigo De Paul revealed in an Instagram post that he and Stoessel are dating.

She is one of the most popular Wags in South America and currently boasts over 20.8 million followers on her official Instagram page.

As of May 2023, Tini Stoessel is one of the most beautiful wags of footballers in the world.

4. Stephanie Rose Bertram

Rose Bertram/Instagram

Pulse Sports reported that Rose Bertram is rumoured to be the new girlfriend of PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe following his split from transgender ex, Ines Rau.

Various media outlets reported that the model came to support Mbappe during the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they lost to Argentina on penalties.

Kylian Mbappe is rumoured to be dating Stephanie Rose Betram

Stephanie Rose Bertram is a 28-year-old Belgian supermodel who previously dated former PSG defender Gregory van der Wiel.

They previously lived in Paris, but after his transfer to the Turkish club Fenerbahçe in 2016, they moved to Istanbul.

In 2018, Bertram and van der Wiel had a daughter, born in Toronto.

However, their relationship ended in 2022 with the stunning model now reportedly moving on with France captain Kylian Mbappe.

Rose Bertram/Instagram

Rose Bertram/Instagram

Although, neither she nor the player have publicly confirmed the widespread reports of their relationship.

As of May 2023, Stephanie Rose Bertram has over 1 million followers on her Instagram account and she is one of the hottest girlfriends of footballers in the world.

3. Bruna Biancardi

Bruna Biancardi is the girlfriend of Neymar

Bruna Biancardi is a 28-year-old Brazilian model and influencer currently dating PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar Jr.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi started their relationship in 2021, although, rumours of the player’s infidelity caused them to break up, before re-uniting in December 2022 after a reconciliation dinner.

Bruna Biancardi is famous for being the partner of the PSG star player Neymar Jr. Bruna is a Brazilian influencer and a model.

Pulse Sports reported that the couple are expecting their first child together.

Bruna Biancardi is one of the most beautiful Wags in football

She has gained millions of followers on Instagram and became even more famous after her relationship with the Paris Saint-Germain star went public.

Bruna Biancardi is one of the most beautiful Wags of footballers in the world

Bruna Biancardi is one of the most beautiful Wags of footballers in the world

Before Bruna became an Instagram influencer, she had worked in the marketing and e-commerce industry for over 8 years.

Bruna Biancardi is among the most famous WAGs in football with millions of followers on social media.

As of May 2023, she has gained over 4.9 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most beautiful girlfriends of footballers in the world.

2. Jordan Ozuna

Jordan Ozuna is one of the most beautiful girlfriends of footballers in the world

Jordan Ozuna is a 32-year-old American model currently dating Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema and Jordan Ozuna began their love relationship last summer, when the first images came to light in which they were related, aboard the player's yacht and in a very affectionate manner.

The Real Madrid skipper and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and the stunning American model Jordan Ozuna have been slowly building their relationship.

Real Madrid striker Karim benzema

Ozuna, 32, used to work as a waitress at the renowned American restaurant chain Hooters in Las Vegas before becoming a full-time model.

She is currently signed to multiple US-based modelling agencies.

In May 2022, Ozuna was rumoured to have flown down to Paris just to support the prolific Frenchman in the Champions League final against Liverpool (1-0 win for Madrid).

Karim Benzema and his girlfriend Jordan Ozuna have reportedly welcomed their first child together

However, months later, Ozuna shared an Instagram story of herself and the Los Blancos captain hugging, suggesting the duo were indeed close.

Later, a screenshot emerged of a video call between the pair, in which both were seemingly having a lot of fun.

Karim Benzema's girlfriend Jordan Ozuna

Jordan Ozuna is one of the most beautiful Wags in football

Jordan Ozuna is the girlfriend of Karim Benzema

The pair currently follow each other on Instagram, liking each other’s pictures and engaging each other’s posts.

Jordan Ozuna was also present when Karim Benzema was announced as the winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Pulse Sports reported that Jordan Ozuna has welcomed her first child with the Real Madrid striker.

Ozuna’s relationship with Benzema, as well as her banging looks has seen her amass thousands of followers on social media.

As of May 2023, she has over 617K followers on Instagram and is one of most beautiful Wags of footballers in the world.

1. Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez/ via Instagram

No guess as to who the no.1 on this list is.

Georgina Rodriguez is a 29-year-old Spanish model and influencer currently dating Portugal and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

As of May 2023, Georgina Rodriguez is the most-followed WAG in football, with nearly 50 million followers on her official Instagram page.

Georgina Rodriguez is also the most beautiful Wag in football and ranks no.1 in the hottest girlfriends of footballers in the world.

Georgina Rodriguez/via Instagram

Georgina and Ronaldo have been in a relationship since 2017 after they both met at a Gucci store Rodriguez once worked at.

Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez are never shy of sharing their love for each other on social media as much as possible.

The famous pair is known to be one of the most stable couples in the world of football and one of the most regular faces luxury brands use which they always show off in their publications on their social networks.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goal scorer in football history

Georgina has claimed that her first meeting with the football star was "love at first sight."

"Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant," she said interview with The Sun.

Ronaldo and Georgina are parents of five children including his eldest son - Cristiano Jnr.

Georgina Rodriguez is one of the hottest Wags of footballers in the world

Georgina Rodriguez is one of the hottest Wags of footballers in the world

Georgina Rodriguez is one of the hottest Wags of footballers in the world

She is still promoting the release of the second season of her Netflix reality series, ‘I am Georgina’, which launched on March 24, 2023.

You can check out the trailer below:

Related content