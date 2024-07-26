Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Pulse Sports reveals the Top 10 richest female track and field athletes in the world.

In the world of track and field, female athletes are not just breaking records but also accumulating substantial wealth.

From mouth-watering endorsement deals to attractive prize monies, athletics, historically dominated by male figures in terms of earnings and sponsorships, has witnessed a significant shift in recent years.

Female track and field athletes are now at the forefront, showcasing their prowess and marketability, and reaping financial rewards.

The year 2024 has been particularly noteworthy, with several athletes achieving unprecedented financial success through a combination of prize money, endorsements, and business ventures.

In this article, Pulse Sports reveals the top 10 richest female track and field athletes in the world.

Estimating the net worth of athletes can be challenging due to fluctuating earnings, investments, and other financial factors.

However, in this article, we have provided approximate net worth figures based on the most recent estimates.

10. Tobi Amusan (Net Worth) – $1.5 million

Nigeria's hurdling queen Tobi Amusan

Age: 27

Nationality: Nigeria

Source of Wealth: Athletics, Sponsorships & Endorsements

Tobi Amusan is a Nigerian track and field athlete who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles and also competes as a sprinter.

Amusan is the current world record holder in the 100 metres hurdles with a time of 12.12 seconds which she set at the 2022 women's 100 metres hurdles semi final in Eugene Oregon.

She is the current Commonwealth and African champion in the 100 m hurdles, as well as the meet record holder in those two competitions.

Amusan became the first ever Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event when she won the 2022 World Championships 100 m hurdles gold medal.

As of June 2024, Tobi Amusan is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 million, making her one of the richest female track and field athletes in the world.

She is the richest Nigerian track and field athlete (both male and female).

Amusan makes her money primarily from sprinting as well as sponsorships and endorsement deals.

In August 2022, Amosun was signed as a brand ambassador for Premium Trust Bank.

In September 2022, Tobi Amusan became the first female athlete to be a brand ambassador for Globacom Nigeria.

Later in November that same year, she was signed as an ambassador for $end Mobile App by Flutterwave.

In March 2024, Amusan reportedly inked a deal as a brand ambassador for VISA.

As of 2024, Tobi Amusan is the Nigerian athlete with the most endorsement deals.

9. Brittney Reese (Net Worth) – $2 million

Brittney Reese is one of the richest female track and field athletes in the world | Instagram

Age: 37

Nationality: U.S.A

Source of Wealth: Athletics

Brittney Davon Reese is a retired American long jumper, Olympic gold medalist, and a seven-time world champion.

Reese is the indoor American record holder in the long jump with a distance of 7.23 meters.

As of 2024, Brittney Reese's net worth is estimated at $2 million, underscoring her status as one of the wealthiest female track and field athletes, thanks to her remarkable achievements in the sport.

Her impressive track record has led to substantial prize money and endorsements, contributing significantly to her financial success.

Additionally, Reese's longevity and continued success in athletics have bolstered her earning potential.

As a veteran athlete, her expertise and reputation have attracted sponsorships and appearances that enhance her wealth.

8. Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Net Worth) – $2 million

Shaunae Miller-Uibo | IMAGO

Age: 30

Nationality: Bahamas

Source of Wealth: Athletics

Shaunae Miller-Uibo is a Bahamian track and field sprinter who competes in the 200 and 400 metres.

She is a two-time Olympic champion after winning the women's 400 metres at the 2016 Rio Olympics and again at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As of 2024, Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s net worth is estimated at $2 million, placing her among the richest female track and field athletes in the world.

At 30 years old, the Bahamian sprinter has amassed considerable wealth primarily through her success on the track.

Her remarkable performances, including multiple Olympic and World Championship medals, have established her as one of the top competitors in the sport, earning her substantial prize money and appearance fees.

7. Sanya Richards-Ross (Net Worth) – $2.5 million

Sanya Richards-Ross | IMAGO

Age: 39

Nationality: U.S.A

Source of Wealth: Athletics, Endorsements

Sanya Richards-Ross is a retired Jamaican born American track and field athlete, who competed internationally for the United States in the 400-meter sprint.

Her notable accolades in this event include being the 2012 Olympic champion, 2009 world champion, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, and 2005 world silver medalist.

As of 2024, Sanya Richards-Ross is estimated to have a net worth of $2.5 million, cementing her status as one of the richest female track and field athletes in the world.

At 39, the Jamaican-American sprinter has achieved significant success on the track, winning multiple Olympic gold medals and World Championships.

Her athletic achievements have garnered lucrative sponsorship deals with major brands such as Nike, which have substantially contributed to her wealth.

Richards-Ross's marketability and consistent performance throughout her career have ensured a steady income from endorsements.

Beyond her athletic prowess, Richards-Ross has expanded her financial portfolio through media engagements and entrepreneurship.

She has made notable appearances as a sports analyst on major networks like NBC and ESPN, further enhancing her earnings and visibility.

Additionally, her autobiography and motivational speaking engagements have added to her income streams.

6. Dina Asher-Smith (Net Worth) – $2.5 million

Dina Asher-Smith | Credit: Getty

Age: 28

Nationality: United Kingdom

Source of Wealth: Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith is a British sprinter internationally active since 2011.

In 2019 she became the first British woman to win a World title in a sprint event.

As of 2024, Dina Asher-Smith boasts an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, placing her among the richest female track and field athletes globally.

Asher-Smith’s fortune is driven by her remarkable achievements on the track and lucrative modeling endeavors.

As the fastest British woman in recorded history, her sprinting prowess has earned her significant prize money and sponsorship deals.

Her marketability extends beyond athletics, with modelling gigs for prestigious fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Off-White, enhancing her income and global recognition.

5. Caster Semenya (Net Worth) – $2.5 million

Credit: IMAGO

Age: 33

Nationality: South Africa

Source of Wealth: Athletics

Caster Semenya is one of the richest track and field athletes in the world, owing to her remarkable career and resilience in the face of adversity.

With her net worth estimated at $2.5 million, the South African middle-distance runner has garnered significant prize money from her numerous victories in major international competitions, including two Olympic gold medals and three World Championship titles.

Her dominance in the 800 meters has not only earned her a place among the sport’s elite but also secured substantial financial rewards, contributing to her impressive net worth.

In October 2016, the IAAF announced that Semenya was shortlisted for women's 2016 World Athlete of the Year.

Semenya was also named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019.

4. Allyson Felix (Net Worth) – $4.5 million

Allyson Felix | IMAGO

Age: 38

Nationality: U.S.A

Source of Wealth: Athletics, Sponsorships & Endorsements, Private-owned businesses

Allyson Felix is one of the richest track and field athletes in the world, thanks to her illustrious career and strategic endorsements

With her net worth estimated at $4.5 million, the 38-year-old former American sprinter has accumulated numerous Olympic and World Championship medals, making her one of the most decorated athletes in track and field history.

This success has attracted major sponsorships and endorsement deals from top brands like Nike, Gap Inc, Athleta, and Procter & Gamble, significantly contributing to her wealth.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Felix's wealth is also bolstered by her advocacy and business ventures.

She co-founded the footwear company Saysh, aimed at empowering women athletes, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to social causes.

3. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Net Worth) - $5 million

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the greatest sprinters in history | IMAGO

Age: 37

Nationality: Jamaica

Source of Wealth: Athletics, Sponsorships & Endorsements, Private-owned businesses

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s impressive net worth of $4.5 million makes her one of the richest female track and field athletes in the world, a testament to her extraordinary career and business acumen.

At 37, the Jamaican sprinting sensation is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time.

Fraser-Pryce has not only earned accolades on the track but has also excelled in securing lucrative sponsorships and endorsements.

Major deals with companies like Nike and Digicel have significantly contributed to her wealth, reflecting her global appeal and marketability.

In addition to her earnings from athletics and endorsements, Fraser-Pryce has also ventured into entrepreneurship, further boosting her net worth.

She owns and operates her own hair salon, Chic Hair Ja, in Kingston, Jamaica, which has become a successful business venture.

2. Genzebe Dibaba (Net Worth) – $5 million

Genzebe Dibaba | Getty Images

Age: 33

Nationality: Ethiopia

Source of Wealth: Athletics

Genzebe Dibaba Keneni is an Ethiopian middle- and long-distance runner.

A 1,500 metres 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist, she won a gold medal in this event and a bronze in the 5,000 metres at the 2015 World Championships.

Genzebe is the current world record holder for the indoor events of the one mile, 3,000m and 5,000m.

As of 2024, Genzebe Dibaba’s net worth is estimated at an impressive $5 million, placing her among the wealthiest track and field athletes globally, owing primarily to her extraordinary success in athletics.

Beyond her earnings from competitions, Dibaba's wealth is also bolstered by endorsements and sponsorships from prominent sports brands.

1. Sha'carri Richardson (Net Worth) - $6 million

Sha'Carri Richardson // Christian Petersen @GettyImages

Age: 24

Nationality: U.S.A

Source of Wealth: Athletics, Sponsorships & Endorsements

Sha'Carri Richardson stands at the pinnacle of wealth among female track and field athletes in 2024.

As of 2024, Sha'Carri Richardson’s net worth is estimated at an impressive $6 million.

At just 24 years old, this American sprint star has not only conquered the track with her lightning-fast speed but also the business world with her savvy endorsements and sponsorships.

Her financial success is anchored by a groundbreaking five-year deal with Nike, inked in 2023, worth a staggering $20 million.

This lucrative agreement followed her triumphs on the world stage, solidifying her status as a global sports icon.

Although her partnership with Nike dates back to 2019, the deal has significantly bolstered her financial standing.

In addition to her Nike contract, Sha'Carri's wealth is augmented by several other high-profile endorsements, having already secured deals with Apple Music, Beats, and Sprite, further diversifying her income streams.

These endorsements are a testament to her marketability and widespread appeal, both on and off the track.

Sha Carri also made the Forbes' 30 Under 30 Class of 2024 sports list.

METHODOLOGY

The Pulse Sports ranking of the world's richest female track and field athletes reflects the combined total of estimated on-field earnings for 2024, including base salaries, bonuses, and off-field estimates that reflect annual cash from endorsements, sponsorships, social media revenue, and the players' own businesses.

The athletes net worth and figures were obtained from publicly accessible databases, including Celebrity Net Worth, Upon Game Network, and Athletics Weekly.

All figures used in this article are converted to U.S. dollars using the current exchange rate.