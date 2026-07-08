2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi and Argentina shatter Google record for a second time

Google announced a new record after the 2026 World Cup clash between Egypt and Argentina.

Google Search shattered its 28-year all-time usage record immediately following Argentina's 3-2 victory against Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, driven entirely by the South American side's frantic stoppage-time winner.

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Senior Vice President of Knowledge and Information at Google Nick Fox confirmed the milestone on Wednesday. The data spike eclipsed the search engine's previous peak, established during the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France.

What Nick Fox said

Fox announced the unprecedented traffic surge on X (formerly Twitter), directly linking the global engagement to the dramatic round-of-16 tie at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on July 7, 2026.

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"Google Search broke all prior usage records and saw its highest usage in history right after Argentina scored their winning goal in yesterday’s match! Great to see the global excitement for the World Cup... can't wait for the semis and final!" Fox stated.

The search surge correlated exactly with the final 15 minutes of normal time as users flooded the platform looking for terms such as "Who scored Argentina's winning goal?", "Argentina vs Egypt result", and "Argentina match statistics".

Google Search broke all prior usage records and saw its highest usage in history right after Argentina scored their winning goal in yesterday’s match! 🤯 Great to see the global excitement for the World Cup... can't wait for the semis and final! — Nick Fox (@thefox) July 8, 2026

Messi orchestrates two-goal turnaround

The digital frenzy was triggered by a thirst for information from users after Argentina’s remarkable turnaround. Egypt established a 2-0 lead through goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko.

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The African side absorbed pressure effectively, registering 44 clearances and 9 interceptions, according to Sofascore, until Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni made critical substitutions.

Lionel Messi atoned for a 21st-minute penalty miss to spark the revival. In the 79th minute, he delivered a precise cross that allowed defender Cristian Romero to head past goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

Four minutes later, Messi received a lay-off from substitute Gonzalo Montiel before rifling a half-volley into the roof of the net to level the score at 2-2 and register his 21st career World Cup goal.

In the 93rd minute, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández timed his run perfectly to head home a cross from Lisandro Martínez, completing the turnaround and triggering the record-breaking search volume. The strike was officially recorded as the 3,000th goal in World Cup history.

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