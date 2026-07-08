Mikel claims Nigerian government never fulfilled plot of land promise after 2013 AFCON title

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has revealed that he is still waiting for the plot of land promised to him and his teammates by the Nigerian government for winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mikel led the team to the AFCON title in South Africa, ending a long 19-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

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Following their victory, the administration of then-President Goodluck Jonathan had pledged a "massive plot of land" to each player as a reward for their continental success.

However, the promise was not fulfilled till date, with Mikel claiming he is yet to receive any land from the government.

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What Mikel said

During an appearance on a podcast hosted by former England international Peter Crouch, Mikel recalled the celebratory reception the team received but noted that the promised land grant never materialised for him.

Is there any member of the 2013 #AFCON winning @NGSuperEagles team yet to receive the land @NigeriaGov promised them, when @GEJonathan was president? @mikel_john_obi tells @petercrouch he is yet to get his… pic.twitter.com/yxl3Byp7HR — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) July 8, 2026

"We got a nice reception. We got offered a massive plot of land each, I don’t think I know where mine is," Mikel said.

The former Chelsea midfielder also directed sharp criticism at the state of football administration in Nigeria, accusing long-serving officials of hindering the sport's growth and mismanaging funds.

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He argued that many administrators hold onto their positions for extended periods without delivering any meaningful progress for Nigerian football.

Mikel Obi || X

"We don’t have people that know about football," he explained. "They sit there year after year, they control everything. They don’t want to let go of the power, and the money they get from it."

He attributed his refusal to his unwillingness to collaborate with current officials, whom he believes do not share his commitment to improving the game.

Mikel Obi | X

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"There have been phone calls to come back to get involved but I said no. Those people need to go. I can’t work with people that I know don't have the same objective as me," he stated.

He emphasised that with proper management and resource allocation, the standard of football in Nigeria could be easily elevated.