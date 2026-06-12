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He is just amazing — Mikel Obi predicts World Cup Golden Ball winner

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:30 - 12 June 2026
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Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has revealed his pick to win the Golden Ball at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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The tournament kicked off on Thursday with co-hosts Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 in a raucous atmosphere, followed by South Korea bouncing back to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

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The competition will run for over five weeks, with the champions to be crowned on July 19.

Several superstars are in the conversation for the prestigious individual award, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Mikel Obi backs Yamal for World Cup best player

However, Mikel has picked Spain and Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

“I have to go with Lamine Yamal,” Mikel Obi said. “He’s just amazing. The way he plays, the confidence he plays with, everything he does is just superb.

Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup
Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

"I think me and every football fan are looking forward to watching him again, and I think he will be great again.”

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Despite being a doubt for Spain’s opening game due to injury, the 18-year-old will surely be a major contributor as Spain chase a first World Cup trophy since 2010.

Yamal also arrives in the U.S on a high, after being named LaLiga player of the season.

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