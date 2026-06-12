Chelsea star joins Yamal in making strange vow
Spanish international left-back Marc Cucurella has made an audacious promise ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring he will get a tattoo of head coach Luis de la Fuente’s face if La Roja lift the trophy.
What Cucurella said
Speaking to COPE, the 27-year-old Chelsea defender expressed loyalty to his manager, who completely revolutionised Cucurella's international career after he was left out under previous regimes.
Before De la Fuente stepped up from the Under-21 setup, the full-back was not a prominent participant in the senior national squad, but he has since transformed into an indispensable cornerstone with 23 caps, famously assisting the winning goal in their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.
"If we win the World Cup, I would get a tattoo of Luis de la Fuente's face!" Cucurella boldly proclaimed from Spain’s training base.
Driven by the tactician's brilliant blueprint, the reigning European champions arrive in North America as tournament favourites, riding a spectacular, record-breaking 33-match unbeaten streak that dates back to March 2023.
Cucurella emulates Yamal
The confidence pulsating through the Spanish squad was earlier amplified by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who light-heartedly pledged to grow out his beard and moustache for three full weeks if Spain go all the way.
The 18-year-old Barcelona wonderkid, who enjoyed a triumphant domestic season racking up 18 goals and 25 assists across 55 appearances, has given the entire nation a massive psychological lift by successfully returning to full group training at their base camp alongside dynamic winger Nico Williams.
The explosive duo had been shrouded in fitness doubts following late-season hamstring injuries, forcing them to miss Spain's recent 3-1 preparatory victory over Peru.
With their star prodigies newly cleared, De la Fuente's star-studded roster is primed at full strength to navigate Group H, officially launching their campaign at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against debutants Cape Verde on Monday, June 15, before concluding the opening phase against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.