Germany vs Curacao preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: World cup newbies to struggle in Goliath vs. David clash

Germany will be aiming to avoid what would be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they open their 2026 competition against Curacao on Sunday.

This Group E clash between four-time World Cup winners and debutants sees the widest rankings gap between two teams competing against each other in the opening round of fixtures.

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Giants of the sport vs. the smallest nation to ever qualify for a World Cup, World #10 vs. World #82… the result looks clear-cut. Or is it?

Germany vs Curacao match preview

Germany vs. Curacao is the very definition of Goliath vs. David, and to make matters worse, the underdog is coming up against a desperate, point-to-prove juggernaut.

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Since being crowned world champions for a fourth time in 2014, Germany’s performances on football’s biggest stage have been extremely disappointing for a nation of their stature.

Two group stage exits have followed since standing tall in Brazil, though they are expected to do much better in North America after being placed in a favourable group.

With Ivory Coast facing Ecuador in the other Group E fixture, it’s important Julian Nagelsmann’s side get off to a flying start; otherwise, another early exit will be on the cards.

Germany arrive in Texas in excellent form, having won each of their last nine matches, completing their preparations by beating co-hosts USA 2-1 in Chicago last week.

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Curacao, on the other hand, are not under any pressure this summer, as it is staggering that they have been able to qualify for the finals of the competition.

Getting here has already produced one of the stories of the tournament, especially as the Blue Wave did so by scoring more goals in CONCACAF qualifiers than any other side (28).

A 4-0 thrashing of lowly Aruba last weekend will at least have boosted their confidence, a much-needed victory given that they were winless across their previous four games (D1, L3).

As one of the favourites to go all the way this summer takes on a 2500/1 underdog, the stage is set for one of the biggest shocks in football history.

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But with the quality at Julian Nagelsmann's disposal, Germany can't be on the wrong end of a World Cup upset here, can they?

Germany vs Curacao head-to-head

Germany and Curacao have no prior head-to-head history, as the two nations are set to face each other for the very first time in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup.

Germany have been overlooked when it comes to the favourites for the 2026 World Cup, but DFB-Elf might not mind going under the radar, especially considering their rich history in the competition, triumphing on four occasions (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014).

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Curacao, meanwhile, are an unknown quantity - particularly on the world stage.

They qualified for their first-ever World Cup by getting the better of Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica among others.

Germany vs Curacao bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Germany to win 1.05 High Value bet Germany to score over 2.5 goals 1,76 High Player prop Jamal Musiala anytime goalscorer 1.84 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Germany to win

Our first pick for this Germany vs Curacao bet builder is the obvious pick; we’re backing Germany to win the match, with Die Mannschaft showing no mercy as they look to make a statement to the other tournament favourites.

Nine straight victories have the Germans entering the tournament in the best possible form, scoring goals for fun and keeping clean sheets like they're going out of fashion.

Hence, you really do fear for a Curacao side who, despite topping their qualifying group, have only won one match since October 2025.

We're predicting a memorable opening match for Germany, cruising to victory against the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup.

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Germany to score over 3.5 goals

The second pick of our Germany vs Curacao bet builder is for Germany to score over 3.5 goals, with Julian Nagelsmann's side running riot in their World Cup opener - sending them straight to the top of Group E.

The attacking quality of players like Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, and Florian Wirtz will be far too strong for Curacao, who have been thrown straight into the deep end in their first-ever World Cup match.

Dick Advocaat's side conceded four to Scotland in their only warm-up match.

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They also conceded five to Australia a few weeks prior, so there's little to suggest they'll keep such a ruthless European giant at bay in Texas.

Germany have scored 16 goals in their last five competitive matches, so against their weakest opponent of the summer, we're expecting them to score over 3.5 goals again here.

Jamal Musiala anytime goalscorer

Having clocked up 170 minutes across Germany’s two warm-up friendlies, it’s clear that Musiala will play a key role.

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Nagelsmann could have explored other options, given the 23-year-old only returned from a serious injury earlier this year.

However, he’s set to use the Bayern Munich star in an advanced midfield role.

Musiala was on target in the 4-0 victory over Finland. Despite the disruption to his campaign, he still averaged a goal contribution every 97 minutes in the 2025/26 Bundesliga.

While the Stuttgart-born player’s recent club form has been less impressive, he has all the tools to shine in this match.

Musiala notably netted a 29-minute hat-trick against Auckland City at the Club World Cup last summer.

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He is well placed to get on the scoresheet once more against weak opponents, who have conceded 2.75 goals per game in 2026.

Germany vs Curacao team news

Germany's only slight injury doubt heading into this match involves returning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (calf).

However, the 40-year-old is expected to be given the nod between the sticks for the contest with Curacao on Sunday.

Germany were rocked by a major injury blow weeks before the tournament got underway, with Bayern Munich youngster Lennart Karl forced to withdraw from the squad.

He has since been replaced by Assan Ouedraogo, though he is not expected to start the opening game.

Die Mannschaft are not considered among the favourites for World Cup success this summer, but they can call upon a number of star names, with Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz all set to be in the side against Curacao.

Kavi Havertz scored in the Champions League final for Arsenal and is set to lead the Germany line; the 27-year-old will be bidding to add to the 22 goals that he has scored for his national team.

Curacao have reported no injury problems, so head coach Advocaat will have a strong squad to choose from, and there are some familiar names.

Indeed, ex-Aston Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna will captain Curacao this summer, and the 34-year-old will be joined in midfield by his brother Juninho Bacuna.

Former Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong is the standout name in the final third of the field.

The 26-year-old scored three times in his first six caps for Curacao, and the Blue Wave will be looking to the talented attacker for inspiration this summer.

Germany vs Curacao predicted lineups

Germany predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; F Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

Curacao predicted XI (4-3-3)

Room; Sambo, Obispo, Gaari, Floranus; Comenencia, J Bacuna, L Bacuna; Chong, Gorre, Antonisse

Germany vs Curacao prediction

It is incredibly tough to make a case for Curacao, especially against a Germany side in such strong form.

On paper, this fixture should only go one way. The FIFA World Rankings also suggests there is one clear favourite, but strange things can happen in a World Cup opener.

That said, we expect Germany to seal a comfortable victory here - even if Curacao show plenty of spirit.