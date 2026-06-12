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We are winning World Cup - Ghana FA president assures Africans

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:44 - 12 June 2026
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Ghana FA President declared that Ghana's Black Stars are aiming to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has expressed strong confidence in the Black Stars' ability to compete for the biggest prize in world football, insisting the team is heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with ambitions far beyond mere participation.

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Speaking during a farewell dinner organised for the national team in Alexandria, Virginia, the GFA chief rallied support for the Black Stars as they prepare to begin their campaign in North America.

Addressing members of the Ghanaian community in the United States, Simeon-Okraku said the squad possesses the quality, determination, and mentality needed to challenge the world's best teams.

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Ghana ready to compete

The GFA President stressed that Ghana's objective is not simply to feature at the tournament but to make a meaningful impact.

"We strongly believe in this team, and we know that we are not here to be counted among the numbers but to compete and fight for the title," Simeon-Okraku said.

The CAF Second Vice President praised the players for their commitment and growth over recent years, highlighting their hunger to bring success to the nation.

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"I strongly believe in these players and, over time, they have proven that they have the quality, the talent, the hunger and the desire to make Ghana proud," he added.

With Ghana set to begin their Group L campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17, Simeon-Okraku delivered a passionate message aimed at critics who remain sceptical about the team's chances.

The football administrator acknowledged that some supporters have doubts following previous tournament disappointments but insisted he remains fully confident in the current squad.

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He said, "This is our time to shine. The stakes are high. A lot of people don't believe, but I do. I feel energised and very upbeat about our chances in this tournament. We are Ghana, and we shall conquer."

Following the event, the Black Stars travelled to Providence, Rhode Island, where they will complete preparations for their World Cup opener.

Ghana will face Panama before taking on England and Croatia in what promises to be a challenging Group L campaign.

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