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No World Cup, No Problem: Nigeria Super Eagles stay 26th in FIFA Ranking

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 16:44 - 11 June 2026
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The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Nigeria have been ranked 26th in the world in FIFA’s latest update, staying ahead of South Africa and Ghana despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup.
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Nigeria’s Super Eagles have held on to- their 26th spot in the latest FIFA world ranking, underlining their standing as one of Africa’s strongest teams despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup.

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The updated rankings place Nigeria well ahead of continental rivals South Africa and Ghana, with Bafana Bafana down in 60th and the Black Stars in 73rd.

Ghana’s position is especially notable, as they now sit behind Jamaica, who recently lost to Nigeria and are ranked 71st.

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FIFA Rankings

Across Africa, Morocco continue to lead the way as the continent’s top-ranked side. The Atlas Lions are 7th in the world, while Senegal are second in Africa and 15th in the world. Nigeria sit third on the African list, ahead of Algeria in 28th and Egypt in 29th.

On the world stage, Argentina remain number one, followed by Spain, France, England and Portugal. 

Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago
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The Portuguese side’s place in the top five comes shortly after their 2-1 win over Nigeria in Wednesday night’s friendly, a result that will do little to ease the sting of the Super Eagles’ recent setbacks but does not dent their overall ranking standing.

For Nigeria, the latest update offers a reminder that the team still carries significant weight in global football even in the aftermath of World Cup disappointment. 

With Eric Chelle continuing to shape the squad through friendlies and international camps, the rankings may also be seen as evidence that the Super Eagles remain in a healthy competitive position ahead of future qualifying campaigns.

The challenge now is to turn that ranking into consistent performances on the pitch. Nigeria’s standing among the world’s top 30 teams gives supporters a reason to stay optimistic, even if the road back to the World Cup remains the bigger target.

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