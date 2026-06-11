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You are not Messi: Frustrated Nigerians blast Samuel Chukwueze after Portugal cameo

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:44 - 11 June 2026
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Samuel Chukwueze is under fire from Nigerians after a costly late miss against Portugal, with fans questioning his role in the Super Eagles squad.
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Samuel Chukwueze has come under heavy criticism from Nigerians after his late cameo against Portugal ended in frustration and fresh questions about his role in the Super Eagles.

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The AC Milan winger was introduced with just 10 minutes left, replacing Tochukwu Nnadi as Nigeria chased an equaliser in the closing stages. But his biggest moment came at the wrong time. 

With Nigeria breaking forward in a promising 2 versus 1 situation alongside Terem Moffi, Chukwueze chose to go alone instead of feeding his teammate. The move ended badly, as he was dispossessed before Nigeria could turn the attack into a real chance.

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That decision quickly triggered a wave of anger from fans on social media, with many supporters accusing him of overcomplicating a simple opportunity. For a section of the fanbase, the moment summed up a familiar frustration with the winger’s inconsistency and decision-making in the national team.

Chukwueze was not listed.
Chukwueze featured for 10 minutes.

“What was Chukwueze thinking here?” - Fans call out Chukwueze

One angry supporter wrote, “People like Chukwueze have no business in the national team.” Another said, “I hope Samuel Chukwueze is aware there is now a Zadok Yohanna?” A different fan was even blunter, asking, “What was Chukwueze thinking here? That he’s Messi or what?” and insisting it was a chance Nigeria could not afford to waste.

Some supporters also pointed to the emergence of other wide options, suggesting that players such as Femi Azeez and Zadok Yohanna could soon challenge Chukwueze’s place in the squad. 

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One fan argued, “Do they both know there is Femi Azeez, who is very lethal?” while another added, “Now, imagine Femi Azeez in that Chukwueze position.”

There were also claims that Eric Chelle may not fully trust the winger, with one fan saying the coach “doesn’t have confidence in him.” 

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Samuel Chukwueze || Imago
Samuel Chukwueze || Imago

Others brought up his history of missed chances in high-pressure moments, including his famous Panenka attempt in a crucial penalty shootout at AFCON 2025, as further evidence that he still has much to prove.

For Chukwueze, the Portugal game has only intensified the scrutiny. Instead of boosting his standing, his cameo has left him facing more doubts than ever. 

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