N39.2B DREAM: Super Eagles fans dream of unstoppable Osimhen, Lookman & Yohanna attack after Brighton move

The sensational N39.2 billion (£21.5 million) transfer of 18-year-old Zadok Yohanna to Premier League side Brighton has ignited wild optimism among Nigerian football supporters. Fans are already blueprinting a terrifying, world-class Super Eagles frontline featuring the youngster alongside Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman ahead of the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

The dust has barely settled on teenage prodigy Zadok Yohanna’s life-changing N39.2 billion (£21.5 million) move from AIK Stockholm to Brighton & Hove Albion, but supporters are already looking at how his blockbuster arrival transforms the national team.

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With the AFCON 2027 qualifiers heavily on the horizon, the addition of the explosive 18-year-old right winger has triggered wild optimism that Nigeria has finally uncovered the final piece of its attacking jigsaw.

The prospect of pairing Yohanna’s blistering, direct pace and dribbling with the world-class clinical finishing of Victor Osimhen and the technical wizardry of Ademola Lookman has fans completely convinced that a new era of continental dominance is loading.

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"No More Nonchalant Chukwueze" — Fans predict immediate AFCON Dominance

For a large section of the fanbase, Yohanna’s tactical profile is exactly what the national team requires to inject heavy, uncompromised energy into the final third.

Some supporters are already visualising an ultra-fluid, modern frontline that leaves absolutely no room for complacency.

Afcon Qualifiers Starts in September.



This attack will win every game👇🇳🇬 https://t.co/eDh9kkurKa pic.twitter.com/9JwydRAQZw — Naija🇳🇬 football news origin switches and more. (@NaijascoutforSE) June 6, 2026

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Osimhen and Lookman made CAF Best XI.

Reviewing the incredible depth now available to coach Eric Chelle, one excited supporter boldly declared online:

"AFCON Qualifiers start in September. This attack will win every game."

Eric Chelle watches 80 players weekly.

The fan went on to sketch a dream front four featuring Osimhen through the middle, Lookman on the left, Yohanna dominating the right flank, and Unity Cup hero Femi Azeez pulling strings from a deeper, central role.

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Other fans used the historic transfer to take direct shots at old, underperforming regulars. With AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze expected back in camp for the Portugal clash, supporters are glad that extreme competition has finally arrived:

Samuel Chukwueze || Imago

"At least Super Eagles no go depend on that non-chalant Chukwueze. We now have Zadok and Azeez."

The hype has even brought back old, lingering frustrations regarding Nigeria's recent competitive absences, with one angry fan tweeting:

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"His should’ve been our starting forward line at this World Cup. Oh! @thenff it no go better for una o. Walahi talahi, it no go better for una."

The Voice of Reason: "The Best Place for Yohanna is the Bench!"

However, amid the raging social media frenzy, a highly vocal segment of the fanbase is begging for absolute calm.

They argue that rushing an unpolished 18-year-old straight into a high-pressure international starting XI could completely ruin his development before it even starts.

One new message... 📲 pic.twitter.com/Z5hMxpx3jj — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 6, 2026

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Urging the public to lower their expectations, a grounded supporter counter-argued:

"The best for Yohanna na SE bench! We naija fans are very fickle — we too like new stuff and are quick to throw the reliables into the trash. Not everything that glitters is gold."

Another fan strongly echoed those exact cautionary sentiments:

"The lad is not even refined yet, una don dey put am for starting XI. Even at Brighton, he'll still be on the bench learning the game."

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Whether he starts or builds his way up from the bench, one thing is completely undeniable: Zadok Yohanna is officially the most talked-about teenager in African football right now.