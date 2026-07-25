Man City star Donnarumma weds long-time partner Alessia in star-studded Italian ceremony

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrated his wedding to long-time partner Alessia Elefante in a lavish ceremony in his native Italy, attended by a host of football stars.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, met in their shared hometown of Castellammare di Stabia, near Naples.

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They welcomed their son, Leo, a few months after completing his £26 million transfer to Manchester City from Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma completed a In his first season with the club, he helped secure both the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Donnarumma ties the knot

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Donnarumma humorously announced their engagement in May with an Instagram post captioned, "Long-term contract signed."

The Italian international tied the knot with Elefante, an interior designer, at the Chiesa Madre di San Giorgio Martire in Locorotondo.

Donnarumma marries long time partner || X

The guest list featured prominent figures from the football world, including City manager Pep Guardiola and teammate Erling Haaland.

Italian football legends Paolo Maldini and Sandro Tonali, along with Inter Milan's Nicolò Barella, were also present to celebrate the occasion.

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Some Man City players like Erling Haaland attended the event with his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen.