Advertisement

Man City star Donnarumma weds long-time partner Alessia in star-studded Italian ceremony

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:28 - 25 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Man City star Donnarumma weds long-time partner Alessia
Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrated his wedding to long-time partner Alessia Elefante in a lavish ceremony in his native Italy, attended by a host of football stars.
Advertisement

The couple, who have been together since 2016, met in their shared hometown of Castellammare di Stabia, near Naples. 

Advertisement

They welcomed their son, Leo, a few months after completing his £26 million transfer to Manchester City from Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma completed a In his first season with the club, he helped secure both the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Donnarumma ties the knot

Advertisement

Donnarumma humorously announced their engagement in May with an Instagram post captioned, "Long-term contract signed."

The Italian international tied the knot with Elefante, an interior designer, at the Chiesa Madre di San Giorgio Martire in Locorotondo. 

Donnarumma marries long time partner || X
Donnarumma marries long time partner || X

The guest list featured prominent figures from the football world, including City manager Pep Guardiola and teammate Erling Haaland. 

Italian football legends Paolo Maldini and Sandro Tonali, along with Inter Milan's Nicolò Barella, were also present to celebrate the occasion.

Advertisement

Some Man City players like Erling Haaland attended the event with his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen. 

The Norwegian striker has been enjoying his off-season in Italy following a successful World Cup campaign that saw his social media following surge by over 32 million.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
World Cup winner Lamine Yamal whisks away girlfriend Inés García to Saint-Tropez for lavish getaway
Lifestyle
25.07.2026
World Cup winner Lamine Yamal whisks away girlfriend Inés García to Saint-Tropez for lavish getaway
Maresca dismisses Rodri to Real Madrid rumours
Premier League
25.07.2026
‘I'm not worried about that’ - Maresca dismisses Rodri to Real Madrid rumours
Ronaldo backed to become movie star
Football
25.07.2026
‘Everything he touches becomes a successful business’ - Ronaldo backed to become movie star
AFCON winners Senegal set to appoint Patrick Vieira
Football
25.07.2026
2025 AFCON winner Senegal set to appoint Patrick Vieira as new head coach
Man City star Donnarumma weds long-time partner Alessia
Lifestyle
25.07.2026
Man City star Donnarumma weds long-time partner Alessia in star-studded Italian ceremony
Nigeria International Ademola Lookman Tattoo Speculation
Super Eagles
25.07.2026
'Is that not Peter Obi?' - Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman’s massive tattoo blows up social media