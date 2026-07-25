‘Everything he touches becomes a successful business’ - Ronaldo backed to become movie star

Former Manchester United teammate Mikael Silvestre believes Cristiano Ronaldo has what it takes to become a movie star.

For now, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains focused on his career with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr, where he has a year left on a record-breaking contract.

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Ronaldo is reportedly chasing the monumental milestone of 1,000 competitive goals before he hangs up his boots.

There are also suggestions he could extend his playing days well into his 40s, with an eye on Euro 2028 and a potential 2030 World Cup on home soil.

Silvestre says Ronaldo can be a movie star

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As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age on the football pitch, speculation is growing about his next move after retirement, with a surprising career path gaining traction.

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre || Imago

Silvestre, speaking to GOAL, said, "If Vinnie Jones can become an actor, a good-looking guy like Cristiano for sure can do the job."

Silvestre, speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino, expressed confidence in Ronaldo's ability to succeed in any venture. "I think the sky is the limit for him," he said.

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"Everything that he touches or invests himself in becomes a successful business. I think he mentioned becoming an actor a while back... I think that's his next move."

Ronaldo has built a legendary career on proving doubters wrong and achieving the seemingly impossible.

Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago