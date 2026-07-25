‘I'm not worried about that’ - Maresca dismisses Rodri to Real Madrid rumours

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has downplayed speculation linking star midfielder Rodri with a move to Real Madrid, stating that "every manager" would want a player of his calibre.

The Spanish international, who recently captained his country to World Cup glory, is scheduled for back surgery, adding complexity to his future as he enters the final year of his contract.

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Despite mounting rumours of interest from the Spanish giants, new City manager Enzo Maresca affirmed the club's intention to keep Rodri.

With the 30-year-old's contract expiring next summer and no extension yet agreed, his long-term status at the Etihad remains uncertain.

Maresca speaks about Rodri’s rumour

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Maresca is not fazed by the transfer gossip, emphasising that his immediate focus is on the player's health.

"Around big players, there is always speculation. I'm not worried about that; it's normal," Maresca stated, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Enzo Maresca, new Man City manager || Imago

"They won the World Cup, and he was one of the best players. Every manager wants to have Rodri, but now [it's about the] surgery. He needs to rest and recover, and then he will be back here with us."

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has struggled with fitness since suffering a significant anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in September 2024, which kept him out for nearly the entire 2024-25 season.

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While reports from Spain suggest Rodri is open to a La Liga return with Madrid, he has maintained a professional stance publicly.

Should a new deal not be reached, Manchester City are reportedly prepared to consider offers in the region of €60 million (£51 million) for the midfielder rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

Rodri in action || Imago

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Rodri's upcoming surgery and subsequent rehabilitation are now the priority. According to The Athletic, there is no definitive timeline for his return to the pitch.