2025 AFCON winner Senegal set to appoint Patrick Vieira as new head coach

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is reportedly in advanced talks to become the new head coach of the Senegalese national team.

Vieira, 50, enjoyed a decorated playing career, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups over nine seasons with Arsenal.

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He also had successful stints at Juventus, Inter Milan, and Manchester City, where he concluded his time on the pitch.

Since transitioning to management, Vieira has held positions at New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg, and most recently, Genoa, a role he departed last November.

Vieira for Senegal job

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The Senegalese Football Federation has identified the 1998 World Cup winner as the prime candidate to succeed Pape Thiaw, according to reports.

Patrick Vieira, France legend || AFP

The Teranga Lions barely made it to the knockout stages of the World Cup, with the best loser spot saving them from an early exit.

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Despite a 5-0 victory over Iraq, they failed to advance past the Round of 32 after losses to France and Norway.

Senegal players at the World Cup || imago

Their tournament exit was particularly painful, as they surrendered a 2-0 lead against Belgium in the final four minutes, ultimately losing 3-2.