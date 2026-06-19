Ronaldo's legacy is at risk — Arsenal legend Viera sends message to Portugal boss

Former France and Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has warned that Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary status could be damaged if he continues to struggle at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vieira expressed concern after Ronaldo failed to score in Portugal’s disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, urging manager Roberto Martinez to prioritise the team over the 41-year-old captain.

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Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, the Arsenal legend called on Martinez to make a tough call ahead of Portugal’s next group game against Uzbekistan.

Patrick Viera expresses worry for Ronaldo's legacy

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“He [Martinez] has to think about the team first before thinking about Ronaldo,” Vieira said.

“So he will have to make a really strong decision not to start him if the team is better without him.”

Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago

Vieira added that he is worried about the impact on Ronaldo’s legacy after two decades of excellence.

“I worry for him [Ronaldo], his legacy will be spoiled a little bit if he kicks off and he gets taken off, because for two decades he has been an extraordinarily wonderful footballer.”

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The comments come as pressure mounts on both Ronaldo and Martinez following Portugal’s failure to beat DR Congo in their opening match.

The 41-year-old was the subject of massive criticism after the game, with several fans and pundits calling for the 41-year-old to be dropped from the team.