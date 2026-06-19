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Ronaldo's legacy is at risk — Arsenal legend Viera sends message to Portugal boss

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:46 - 19 June 2026
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Former France and Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has warned that Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary status could be damaged if he continues to struggle at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Vieira expressed concern after Ronaldo failed to score in Portugal’s disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, urging manager Roberto Martinez to prioritise the team over the 41-year-old captain.

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Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, the Arsenal legend called on Martinez to make a tough call ahead of Portugal’s next group game against Uzbekistan.

Ex-English player tells Ronaldo to back down

Patrick Viera expresses worry for Ronaldo's legacy

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“He [Martinez] has to think about the team first before thinking about Ronaldo,” Vieira said.

“So he will have to make a really strong decision not to start him if the team is better without him.”

Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago
Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago

Vieira added that he is worried about the impact on Ronaldo’s legacy after two decades of excellence.

“I worry for him [Ronaldo], his legacy will be spoiled a little bit if he kicks off and he gets taken off, because for two decades he has been an extraordinarily wonderful footballer.”

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The comments come as pressure mounts on both Ronaldo and Martinez following Portugal’s failure to beat DR Congo in their opening match.

The 41-year-old was the subject of massive criticism after the game, with several fans and pundits calling for the 41-year-old to be dropped from the team.

Vieira believes the time may have come for the national team to move on from its long-time talisman in order to protect both the team’s ambitions and Ronaldo’s iconic legacy.

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