'Cristiano is just another player': 21-year-old João Neves sparks outrage with Ronaldo remark after Portugal’s World Cup slip-up

The PSG star has drawn heavy criticism for his post-match comments after Portugal were stunned by DR Congo.

Portugal midfielder João Neves has sparked major controversy following their disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener.

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The 21-year-old PSG star, who scored Portugal’s opening goal of the tournament, was asked about Ronaldo’s influence during his post-match interview.

Neves scored Portugal's only goal in the game against DR Congo | IMAGO

"We know what Cristiano has done for our national team and for football. I feel he's just another one to help, it's no different," Neves was quoted as having as per A BOLA.

"He played very well, the whole team played an excellent game.

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"This draw won't bring us down. On the contrary, it will strengthen us. We will create more chances, score more goals," he concluded.

Reactions and backlash

However, Neves' comment triggered an immediate and intense backlash from Ronaldo fans on social media. The phrase “não é diferente” (he is not different / just another player) has been widely interpreted as diminishing Ronaldo’s legendary status, especially in what is expected to be his final World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Neves during the game against DR Congo | IMAGO

Many accused the young midfielder of disrespecting the captain and national icon, with some calling the remark ungrateful and premature.

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The debate has divided Portuguese football supporters, with some praising Neves for promoting team unity while others see it as a lack of respect for Ronaldo’s unparalleled contributions.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| Imago

See some reactions from X below.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t carry this country on his head for 20+ yrs for a player like Joao Neves(a 21yrs old) saying the greatest player your country will ever see and the GOAT is just like “everyone in the squad”



I miss when Pepe and the likes of Quaresma were in the team!!!… — BIG AYO🔰 (@47kasz) June 19, 2026

Let’s all put agenda aside for one minute, that statement from Joao Neves is the most disrespectful thing I’ve seen this week. — LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) June 19, 2026

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The choice of words he used was disrespectful that’s the problem. He could’ve ONLY said, Cristiano needed to make the run in the box or dummy the ball so Bruno can have a clear chance.



All those, “the country needed a goal not you” was lame and too direct for a player that has… https://t.co/HWbYuI4Rx9 — AMG ☝🏾🤍 (@AMGistelrooy10) June 18, 2026

That statement from Joao Neves is not just disrespectful. It’s Brainless! Very ridiculous! Who’s your father to come out and say Ronaldo needs to do this and that?. Are you the coach?. Very Unwise boy! Nonsense!



What he said is no coincidence. He’s saying what some of the… — Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) June 19, 2026

Very disrespectful something to say to someone who carried Portugal in his back and put them on the global map. Winning there first European trophy pic.twitter.com/OlxqwQMGzD — Diamond (@Diamond_cfc) June 19, 2026

What next for Portugal?

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez | IMAGO

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Portugal’s next match is against Uzbekistan on June 23, at Houston Stadium. They will then face Colombia on June 27.

Manager Roberto Martínez faces the delicate task of managing squad harmony, balancing the transition to a new generation while still relying on Ronaldo’s experience and leadership.