World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

'Cristiano is just another player': 21-year-old João Neves sparks outrage with Ronaldo remark after Portugal’s World Cup slip-up

David Ben
David Ben 13:11 - 19 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
'Cristiano is just another player': 21-year-old João Neves sparks outrage with Ronaldo remark after Portugal’s World Cup slip-up
Photo Credits: IMAGO
The PSG star has drawn heavy criticism for his post-match comments after Portugal were stunned by DR Congo.
Advertisement

Portugal midfielder João Neves has sparked major controversy following their disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old PSG star, who scored Portugal’s opening goal of the tournament, was asked about Ronaldo’s influence during his post-match interview.

Neves scored Portugal's only goal in the game against DR Congo | IMAGO

"We know what Cristiano has done for our national team and for football. I feel he's just another one to help, it's no different," Neves was quoted as having as per A BOLA.

"He played very well, the whole team played an excellent game.

Advertisement

"This draw won't bring us down. On the contrary, it will strengthen us. We will create more chances, score more goals," he concluded.

Reactions and backlash

However, Neves' comment triggered an immediate and intense backlash from Ronaldo fans on social media. The phrase “não é diferente” (he is not different / just another player) has been widely interpreted as diminishing Ronaldo’s legendary status, especially in what is expected to be his final World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Neves during the game against DR Congo | IMAGO

Many accused the young midfielder of disrespecting the captain and national icon, with some calling the remark ungrateful and premature.

Advertisement

The debate has divided Portuguese football supporters, with some praising Neves for promoting team unity while others see it as a lack of respect for Ronaldo’s unparalleled contributions.

Ronaldo looking frustrated || Imago
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| Imago

See some reactions from X below.

Advertisement

What next for Portugal?

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez | IMAGO
Advertisement

Portugal’s next match is against Uzbekistan on June 23, at Houston Stadium. They will then face Colombia on June 27.

Manager Roberto Martínez faces the delicate task of managing squad harmony, balancing the transition to a new generation while still relying on Ronaldo’s experience and leadership.

The incident highlights the tension between honouring Ronaldo’s legacy and building for the future. Portugal’s upcoming matches will be critical in determining whether this talented squad can overcome the early setback and deliver on their pre-tournament expectations.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
João Neves Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen urges Lookman to join him at Galatasaray
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
Real shame that Osimhen, Lookman will not be seen - Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on Nigeria’s World Cup absence
Osimhen lack the qualities to be Super Eagles captain
Super Eagles
19.06.2026
I cannot approve - Osimhen lack the qualities to be Super Eagles captain, says Nigerian legend
Ronaldo's legacy is at risk — Arsenal legend Viera sends message to Portugal boss
Football
19.06.2026
Ronaldo's legacy is at risk — Arsenal legend Viera sends message to Portugal boss
'Cristiano is just another player': 21-year-old João Neves sparks outrage with Ronaldo remark after Portugal’s World Cup slip-up
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
'Cristiano is just another player': 21-year-old João Neves sparks outrage with Ronaldo remark after Portugal’s World Cup slip-up
Finidi George, former Super Eagles coach.
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
'Not bad at all' – Finidi George applauds African teams’ resilience at 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Power Rankings:  South Africa climb 11 places, Canada big winners as Qatar disappoint on Day 8
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings:  South Africa climb 11 places, Canada big winners as Qatar disappoint on Day 8