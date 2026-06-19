World Cup
'Cristiano is just another player': 21-year-old João Neves sparks outrage with Ronaldo remark after Portugal’s World Cup slip-up
Portugal midfielder João Neves has sparked major controversy following their disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener.
The 21-year-old PSG star, who scored Portugal’s opening goal of the tournament, was asked about Ronaldo’s influence during his post-match interview.
"We know what Cristiano has done for our national team and for football. I feel he's just another one to help, it's no different," Neves was quoted as having as per A BOLA.
"He played very well, the whole team played an excellent game.
"This draw won't bring us down. On the contrary, it will strengthen us. We will create more chances, score more goals," he concluded.
Reactions and backlash
However, Neves' comment triggered an immediate and intense backlash from Ronaldo fans on social media. The phrase “não é diferente” (he is not different / just another player) has been widely interpreted as diminishing Ronaldo’s legendary status, especially in what is expected to be his final World Cup.
Many accused the young midfielder of disrespecting the captain and national icon, with some calling the remark ungrateful and premature.
The debate has divided Portuguese football supporters, with some praising Neves for promoting team unity while others see it as a lack of respect for Ronaldo’s unparalleled contributions.
See some reactions from X below.
Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t carry this country on his head for 20+ yrs for a player like Joao Neves(a 21yrs old) saying the greatest player your country will ever see and the GOAT is just like “everyone in the squad”— BIG AYO🔰 (@47kasz) June 19, 2026
I miss when Pepe and the likes of Quaresma were in the team!!!…
Let’s all put agenda aside for one minute, that statement from Joao Neves is the most disrespectful thing I’ve seen this week.— LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) June 19, 2026
The choice of words he used was disrespectful that’s the problem. He could’ve ONLY said, Cristiano needed to make the run in the box or dummy the ball so Bruno can have a clear chance.— AMG ☝🏾🤍 (@AMGistelrooy10) June 18, 2026
All those, “the country needed a goal not you” was lame and too direct for a player that has… https://t.co/HWbYuI4Rx9
That statement from Joao Neves is not just disrespectful. It’s Brainless! Very ridiculous! Who’s your father to come out and say Ronaldo needs to do this and that?. Are you the coach?. Very Unwise boy! Nonsense!— Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) June 19, 2026
What he said is no coincidence. He’s saying what some of the…
Very disrespectful something to say to someone who carried Portugal in his back and put them on the global map. Winning there first European trophy pic.twitter.com/OlxqwQMGzD— Diamond (@Diamond_cfc) June 19, 2026
What next for Portugal?
Portugal’s next match is against Uzbekistan on June 23, at Houston Stadium. They will then face Colombia on June 27.
Manager Roberto Martínez faces the delicate task of managing squad harmony, balancing the transition to a new generation while still relying on Ronaldo’s experience and leadership.
The incident highlights the tension between honouring Ronaldo’s legacy and building for the future. Portugal’s upcoming matches will be critical in determining whether this talented squad can overcome the early setback and deliver on their pre-tournament expectations.