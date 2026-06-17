'He no wan work but he wan chop' — Ronaldo trolled mercilessly after DR Congo stun Portugal

Yoane Wissa’s historic equaliser earned DR Congo their first-ever World Cup goal and point, while Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the centre of brutal trolling.

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The African underdogs produced one of the biggest results of the tournament so far, earning their first-ever World Cup goal and point thanks to Yoane Wissa’s dramatic first-half stoppage-time equaliser at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Portugal had appeared on course for victory after João Neves headed them in front in just the sixth minute following a cross from Pedro Neto. With Cristiano Ronaldo captaining a side packed with stars including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leão, few expected DR Congo to survive the night.

Joao Neves gave Portugal the lead early in the game | IMAGO

Instead, Sébastien Desabre’s men dug deep.

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Led by veteran defender Chancel Mbemba and inspired by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, the Leopards frustrated Portugal throughout the contest before Wissa powered home Arthur Masuaku’s cross to send the Congolese supporters into wild celebrations.

Yoane Wissa headed home the leveller for DR Congo | IMAGO

The result marked a historic moment for DR Congo, who are appearing at their first World Cup since 1974, when they competed as Zaire.

Social media erupts as Ronaldo kept quiet by DR Congo

As the final whistle blew, social media immediately erupted. One of the most viral reactions on X came from renowned Nigerian filmmaker TG Omori, who joked: “Ronaldo no wan work, he wan chop 😂

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The post quickly spread across football Twitter, inspiring thousands of replies, memes and jokes about the Portuguese captain’s performance.

Many users questioned the five-time Ballon d’Or winner's usefulness to the Portugal team while others suggested Roberto Martinez drop him from the starting XI.

See some reactions from X below:

Ronaldo no wan work, he wan chop 😂 — TG OMORI (@boy_director) June 17, 2026

Portugal are playing one man-down just to massage the ego of one old man https://t.co/VCJHBVh9zj — Engr. AS MUHAMMAD 👨‍🔧🚂🚒 (@Abubkr19sadeeq) June 17, 2026

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Ronaldo is the biggest problem this Portugal super team has. The earlier they admit it, the better. There's literally nothing a 41-year-old can do anymore. — Mr.Page (@mfc_mrpage) June 17, 2026

I ask again, what’s the usefulness of Ronaldo in this Portugal team? — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) June 17, 2026

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Many supporters rushed to Ronaldo’s defence, pointing out that the Portuguese icon is now 41 years old and remains one of the oldest outfield players at the tournament.

Life is so unfair. Ronaldo been carrying this useless team since he was 18 years. Now that he's 41 no one to carry him. Very useless country with sh!t players. 😡😡



Y'all expect a 41 yr old man to carry you 😡 — UPDATEBOYZ  (@Updateboyx) June 17, 2026

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He's 41, cut him some slack https://t.co/FFp0EURzzf — Sayga Pendergrass (@SaygaVille44) June 17, 2026

Several fans argued that Portugal failed to provide him with quality service and that expecting him to press relentlessly at this stage of his career was unrealistic.