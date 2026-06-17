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‘Ronaldo is so freaking selfish’ - CR7 faces criticism as fans call him ‘glory hunter’

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:43 - 17 June 2026
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CR7 faces criticism as fans call him ‘glory hunter’
Fans have expressed concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of impact for Portugal, having failed to convert a clear opportunity against DR Congo.
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The legendary Portuguese attacker remained largely invisible during offensive plays, failing to get any shot at goal.

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João Neves opened the scoring for Portugal, but DR Congo’s Yoane Wissa outleapt the Portuguese defence to secure an equaliser, with the match eventually ending in a 1-1 draw.

By netting DR Congo’s inaugural World Cup goal, Wissa marked a historic milestone for the Leopards

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Fans react to Ronaldo’s performance 

Following the stalemate against DR Congo, a significant backlash has erupted on X regarding the opportunity Ronaldo squandered during the second half.

The Portuguese legend attempted to claim a goal for himself after Francisco Conceição provided a flawless cut-back for Bruno Fernandes, but his intervention only served to obstruct the opportunity.

Ronaldo in action against DR Congo || imago
Ronaldo in action against DR Congo || imago

The failure to convert that chance has triggered a massive wave of criticism across social media platforms, as supporters increasingly accuse him of prioritising individual glory over team success.

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One fan wrote, “Ronaldo is bad luck for the Portugal team. He has become Jọnah in the team.”

Another fan suggested, “If Ronaldo was not glory hunting, Bruno Fernandes would have scored.”

Ronaldo’s performance questioned || Imago
Ronaldo’s performance questioned || Imago

A fan commented, “Ronaldo no wan work, he wan chop.”

One fan responded, “Ronaldo missing that is unbelievable." 

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Another fan replied, “Ronaldo is so freaking selfish.”

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