World Cup
‘He shouldn’t come back for the second half’ - Ronaldo’s first-half performance questioned
The Portuguese legend has had little involvement in the team's attack despite João Neves scoring the first goal of the game.
Just before the half-time whistle, DR Congo drew level after Yoane Wissa jumped above the Portugal back line to head home.
Ronaldo, who led Portugal's attack, was devastated heading into the dressing room after the whistle was blown by the referee
Fans react to Ronaldo’s first half performance
Ronaldo was nowhere to be found in the first-half against DR Congo, with Football Tweet on X revealing that forward has been ineffective so far for Portugal.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had 0 dribbles attempted, 0 shots attempted, 0 duels contested, and 15 backwards passes from 16 attempted.
This poor stat has led to fan outcry on X, with many suggesting that he is past his best and his age has finally caught up with him.
One fan wrote, “If Portugal wants to win, they should just sub him out.”
Another fan suggested, “He shouldn’t come back for the second half. They are playing 10 against 11.”
A fan commented, “Wait, he's playing?? I haven't seen him anywhere.”
One fan responded, “Ronaldo is just out there doing cardio."
Another fan replied, “Ronaldo can't complete take-ons again.”
Ronaldo will need to step up his game in the second half, as many fans expect him to hit the ground running the same way Messi did with a hat-trick against Algeria.