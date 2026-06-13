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No One Greater - Ex-Portuguese star settles ‘GOAT’ debate between Ronaldo and Messi

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:00 - 13 June 2026
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Ex-Portuguese star settles ‘GOAT’ debate
Former Portugal international Jose Fonte has declared Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest footballer of all time.
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The Euro 2016 winner highlighted the superstar's unparalleled longevity and consistency as the key factors that place him above Lionel Messi and all other contenders.

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Fonte shared his perspective after being honoured by the Portuguese Football Federation upon his retirement. 

The defender believes Ronaldo's sustained excellence over two decades sets a standard that no other player has matched.

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Fonte claims Ronaldo is the GOAT

Reflecting on his time with the national team, Fonte explained how Ronaldo's dedication influenced his own career and why he considers him the ultimate benchmark in the sport.

"Cristiano is the ultimate example of longevity and consistency; at the highest level, there is no greater," Fonte stated, as reported by O Jogo. 

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| IMAGO
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| IMAGO

"Therefore, I learned a lot from him, exchanging ideas, experiences, living things I had never seen before. I learned a lot, and what he does, continues to do, and will certainly continue to do, is commendable."

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Fonte expressed strong belief in the national team's prospects, particularly looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, where he feels expectations should be high.

"Expectations are high, the players believe in themselves and we are all rooting for them," he added. "They have to start well and believe until the end."

Lionel Messi || Imago
Lionel Messi || Imago

Ronaldo, who has set his eyes on the World Cup, is expected to lead Portugal's charge in North America for the 2026 tournament, aiming to capture the one major trophy that has eluded him. 

Portugal is set to begin its World Cup qualifying campaign in Group K, with their first match against DR Congo on June 17, followed by fixtures against Uzbekistan and Colombia.

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