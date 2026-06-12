Did you watch me — Ronaldo sends message to critics after Portugal's win against Nigeria
Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed concerns surrounding his physical shape and match sharpness, issuing a defiant response to his detractors following a misfiring display in their final warm-up match against Nigeria.
What Ronaldo said
The 41-year-old icon faced scrutiny after enduring what critics labelled a shambolic attacking performance during Portugal’s narrow 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday, June 10, in Leiria, where he registered 4 off-target shots and spurned multiple gilt-edged opportunities before being hauled off in the 65th minute.
Brushing aside the backlash as he prepares for a historic, record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, the veteran striker forcefully cited his catalogue of recent matches as proof od his conditioning.
"I feel very good. Haven’t you been watching the games?" Ronaldo confidently fired back to reporters. "We go to this World Cup with a lot of hope. This generation will give Portugal great things."
The truth in Ronaldo’s comments
Ronaldo's unshakeable confidence is reinforced by a prolific individual campaign in the Middle East, with the forward entering the global showpiece anchored by his status as a newly crowned Saudi Pro League champion with Al-Nassr.
Backed by his men's-record international haul of 143 goals, the Portuguese icon insists his value remains unparalleled and that Roberto Martínez's star-studded roster possesses the ingredients to claim the ultimate prize.
While goals from Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição were required to rescue the team from a defensive lapse against a resilient Nigerian side, the narrow win extends Portugal's confidence-boosting momentum following a previous 2-1 win over Chile.
The Seleção are tipped to launch a deep tournament run when they officially kick off their quest for glory in Group K against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 17, in Houston, Texas, before facing subsequent challenges from Uzbekistan and Colombia.