Did you watch me — Ronaldo sends message to critics after Portugal's win against Nigeria

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is in excellent physical conditions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed concerns surrounding his physical shape and match sharpness, issuing a defiant response to his detractors following a misfiring display in their final warm-up match against Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Ronaldo said

The 41-year-old icon faced scrutiny after enduring what critics labelled a shambolic attacking performance during Portugal’s narrow 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday, June 10, in Leiria, where he registered 4 off-target shots and spurned multiple gilt-edged opportunities before being hauled off in the 65th minute.

Brushing aside the backlash as he prepares for a historic, record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, the veteran striker forcefully cited his catalogue of recent matches as proof od his conditioning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I feel very good. Haven’t you been watching the games?" Ronaldo confidently fired back to reporters. "We go to this World Cup with a lot of hope. This generation will give Portugal great things."

Ronaldo and Onyemaechi during the clash in Portugal

The truth in Ronaldo’s comments

Ronaldo's unshakeable confidence is reinforced by a prolific individual campaign in the Middle East, with the forward entering the global showpiece anchored by his status as a newly crowned Saudi Pro League champion with Al-Nassr.

Backed by his men's-record international haul of 143 goals, the Portuguese icon insists his value remains unparalleled and that Roberto Martínez's star-studded roster possesses the ingredients to claim the ultimate prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While goals from Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição were required to rescue the team from a defensive lapse against a resilient Nigerian side, the narrow win extends Portugal's confidence-boosting momentum following a previous 2-1 win over Chile.