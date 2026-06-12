Advertisement

Morata hails Ronaldo as 'the best of all time,' recalls his generosity at Real Madrid

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:12 - 12 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Morata hails Ronaldo as 'the best of all time,'
Alvaro Morata has offered a glimpse into Cristiano Ronaldo's character off the pitch, lauding the Portuguese superstar's generosity during their shared time at Real Madrid.
Advertisement

The Spanish striker recounted how Ronaldo would give lavish gifts to younger teammates and explained why he regards him as the greatest player in history.

Advertisement

Morata revealed that Ronaldo's generosity extended to taking him shopping and frequently giving gifts like iPads, mobile phones, and perfumes to his teammates. 

He described these gestures as "spectacular" and emphasised that Ronaldo, who has set his eyes on the 2026 World Cup, always treated him exceptionally well. 

Advertisement

Morata on Ronaldo's spectacular gifts

Speaking on the "El Camino de Mario" podcast, Morata reflected on his formative years at Real Madrid, highlighting the significant role Ronaldo played in helping him integrate into the senior squad. 

The Portugal captain, Morata, said, consistently looked out for the younger players, especially during pre-season tours.

While praising Ronaldo's generosity, Morata also acknowledged the immense pressure that came with playing alongside him, particularly during the peak of Real Madrid's intense rivalry with Barcelona. 

Alvaro Morata moved to Galatasaray in January (Credit: Imago)
Alvaro Morata moved to Galatasaray in January (Credit: Imago)
Advertisement

He admitted that, as a young player, he initially found it difficult to meet the high standards Ronaldo demanded from everyone around him.

"I remember when I was young and we went for pre-seasons, he would tell me what I needed or we would go shopping," Morata recalled. "He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular."

"In the first [stint], I was very young and perhaps I wasn't used to the demands that a player of his level imposes," he explained. 

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| IMAGO
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| IMAGO

"There are times when, perhaps, a kid who comes off the bench... shoots at the goal because his friends or family are in the stadium. It's normal that the demand is incredible, but with me he always had exceptional treatment."

Advertisement

"We spent a lot of time together, talking about many things," Morata said. "What I would say about Cristiano is that, despite everything you see from the outside, when you go to dinner with him, it’s mind-blowing. 

“He understands everything, he’s studied a lot of things. He’s cultured in all areas of life, which is impressive."

"You'd arrive from a trip at five in the morning, eager to get home and lie down in bed, and the guy starts doing sit-ups, cold showers, and cycling," he added. 

"A guy who does that... I can't say he's not just the best I've ever played with, but the best of all time."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lamine Yamal’s beautiful girlfriend has a message for worried fans ahead of FIFA World Cup debut
Lifestyle
12.06.2026
Lamine Yamal’s beautiful girlfriend has a message for worried fans ahead of FIFA World Cup debut
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea beat Czechia in comeback as Hwang In-Beom inspires record-breaking move
Football
12.06.2026
FIFA World Cup 2026: In-Beom Hwang-inspired Korea set record against Czechia
Morata hails Ronaldo as 'the best of all time,'
Football
12.06.2026
Morata hails Ronaldo as 'the best of all time,' recalls his generosity at Real Madrid
Arsenal legend tells Chelsea to swap Enzo for Camavinga
Football
12.06.2026
He wanted to leave’ - Arsenal legend tells Chelsea to swap Enzo for Camavinga
Julián Quiñones’ wife shares emotional reaction after Mexico star breaks South Africa's hearts in World Cup opener
Lifestyle
12.06.2026
Julián Quiñones’ wife shares emotional reaction after Mexico star breaks South Africa's hearts in World Cup opener
Oliseh reveals reason for South Africa’s loss
2026 FIFA World Cup
12.06.2026
‘This wasn't about tactics’ - Super Eagles legend Oliseh reveals reason for South Africa’s loss