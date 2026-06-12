Morata hails Ronaldo as 'the best of all time,' recalls his generosity at Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata has offered a glimpse into Cristiano Ronaldo's character off the pitch, lauding the Portuguese superstar's generosity during their shared time at Real Madrid.

The Spanish striker recounted how Ronaldo would give lavish gifts to younger teammates and explained why he regards him as the greatest player in history.

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Morata revealed that Ronaldo's generosity extended to taking him shopping and frequently giving gifts like iPads, mobile phones, and perfumes to his teammates.

He described these gestures as "spectacular" and emphasised that Ronaldo, who has set his eyes on the 2026 World Cup, always treated him exceptionally well.

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Morata on Ronaldo's spectacular gifts

Speaking on the "El Camino de Mario" podcast, Morata reflected on his formative years at Real Madrid, highlighting the significant role Ronaldo played in helping him integrate into the senior squad.

The Portugal captain, Morata, said, consistently looked out for the younger players, especially during pre-season tours.

While praising Ronaldo's generosity, Morata also acknowledged the immense pressure that came with playing alongside him, particularly during the peak of Real Madrid's intense rivalry with Barcelona.

Alvaro Morata moved to Galatasaray in January (Credit: Imago)

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He admitted that, as a young player, he initially found it difficult to meet the high standards Ronaldo demanded from everyone around him.

"I remember when I was young and we went for pre-seasons, he would tell me what I needed or we would go shopping," Morata recalled. "He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular."

"In the first [stint], I was very young and perhaps I wasn't used to the demands that a player of his level imposes," he explained.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo| IMAGO

"There are times when, perhaps, a kid who comes off the bench... shoots at the goal because his friends or family are in the stadium. It's normal that the demand is incredible, but with me he always had exceptional treatment."

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"We spent a lot of time together, talking about many things," Morata said. "What I would say about Cristiano is that, despite everything you see from the outside, when you go to dinner with him, it’s mind-blowing.

“He understands everything, he’s studied a lot of things. He’s cultured in all areas of life, which is impressive."

"You'd arrive from a trip at five in the morning, eager to get home and lie down in bed, and the guy starts doing sit-ups, cold showers, and cycling," he added.