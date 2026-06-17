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Portugal vs DR Congo: Ronaldo must respond after Messi raised the bar

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 16:05 - 17 June 2026
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Portugal vs DR Congo: Ronaldo must answer after Messi raises the bar
Portugal vs DR Congo: Ronaldo must answer after Messi raises the bar
Cristiano Ronaldo faces massive pressure to respond to Lionel Messi’s historic opening-day hat-trick as Portugal kick off their 2026 World Cup against DR Congo.
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Cristiano Ronaldo is once again under pressure to deliver, and this time the challenge has been set by Lionel Messi’s brilliant World Cup performance for Argentina.

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With the defending champions cruising to a 3-0 win over Algeria and Messi scoring all three goals, the debate has quickly shifted to Ronaldo and whether he can match that level later today against DR Congo.

Your move, Cristiano Ronaldo

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For Ronaldo fans, the message is simple: your move now. Messi has already raised the bar with a masterclass that lit up the tournament and reminded everyone why the rivalry between the two greats still carries so much weight.

Now the Portuguese captain is being asked to respond in the same way, with his own country waiting for him to set the tone against DR Congo.

Your move, Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo fans want answers.

The timing makes the pressure even heavier. Messi’s display came just hours before Portugal’s next assignment, and that has turned Ronaldo’s upcoming match into more than just another group-stage fixture.

It now feels like a direct test of reputation, pride and legacy, with fans eager to see whether he can produce something special in response.

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Fans want a reply

The reaction online has been exactly what you would expect from one of football’s greatest rivalries. Ronaldo supporters are not simply asking for a good performance; they want a statement.

After watching Messi take centre stage, they believe Ronaldo must answer in kind if he wants the conversation to stay balanced.

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That kind of pressure is nothing new for the Portuguese captain, but it does add a layer of intrigue to Portugal’s clash with DR Congo. Every touch, every chance and every goal will now be viewed through the lens of the Messi response.

That is the reality when two all-time greats keep pushing each other on the biggest stage.

Bigger than one game

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This is not just about one evening in the group stage. It is about the way Ronaldo and Messi continue to define major tournaments even in the later stages of their careers.

Messi has already fired his opening shot, and Ronaldo now has the chance to strike back. Whether he does or not will shape the conversation far beyond the final whistle.

Ronaldo and Onyemaechi during the clash in Portugal
Ronaldo and Onyemaechi during the clash in Portugal

For Portugal, the hope is that their captain channels the extra attention into a strong team performance.

It is an opportunity for Ronaldo to remind the world that the rivalry is not over yet. Messi has raised the bar. Now it is Ronaldo’s turn to reply.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi DR Congo World Cup Portugal Argentina Algeria
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