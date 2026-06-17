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38 Years, 357 days! Messi smashes Cristiano Ronaldo record in Algeria masterclass

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 04:22 - 17 June 2026
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Lionel Messi has broken yet another record held by his great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.
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Messi's hat-trick against Algeria saw him become the oldest player in history to score a hat-trick at a FIFA World Cup.

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Messi achieved the feat against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on Tuesday, aged 38 years and 357 days, surpassing a record that had stood for eight years.

Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo record

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Ronaldo had set the previous mark during Portugal's dramatic 3-3 draw with Spain at the 2018 World Cup, completing his treble at 33 years and 131 days. Messi has now broken the record with just days left until his 39th birthday.

Remarkably, it was also the first hat-trick of Messi's World Cup career despite competing in six tournaments. He saved it for his 200th international appearance, on the biggest stage, against Algeria

Messi broke several records en route to what will surely go down as one of his most memorable World Cup performances.

The Inter Miami man is now tied with Miroslav Klose (16) as the highest goalscorer in World Cup history, and with Argentina aiming to go as far as possible, there is every chance he claims that record outright before June is over.

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Messi continues to defy age, and his performance against Algeria is testament to his enduring greatness and overwhelming shout as the sport's greatest ever player.

There are many more records to be broken at this World Cup, and the Argentine maestro seems determined to break them all.

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