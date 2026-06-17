Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s wife gains 100,000 followers 12 hours after Argentina star’s historic World Cup hat-trick

David Ben
David Ben 14:31 - 17 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Lionel Messi’s wife gains 100,000 followers 12 hours after Argentina star’s historic World Cup hat-trick
Antonela Roccuzzo watched from the stands alongside the couple’s three sons as Messi produced another unforgettable World Cup performance, with her Instagram account experiencing a major surge in the hours that followed.
Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s historic World Cup hat-trick did not just electrify Argentina supporters, it also sparked a significant social media boost for his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Advertisement

Messi’s performance dominated global headlines after the Argentina captain scored all three goals in a commanding victory over Algeria. The match marked yet another historic milestone in the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s legendary career and quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the tournament so far.

Messi scores World Cup hat-trick || imago
Messi scores World Cup hat-trick || imago

As often happens when Messi produces a defining performance, interest extended beyond the football pitch.

Advertisement

What happened?

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo | Credit: Instagram

According to figures tracked by Pulse Sports before and after Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria, Roccuzzo’s Instagram followers jumped by approximately 100,000 followers in just 12 hours, rising from around 39.4 million before kick-off to 39.5 million shortly after the match.

Antonela Roccuzzo's IG following before the game
Antonela Roccuzzo's IG following after the game
Advertisement

Fans flooded Antonela’s page following her matchday posts, with thousands leaving messages celebrating the family’s continued presence at major international tournaments.

Antonela was present at Kansas City’s stadium for the match alongside the couple’s three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Following Argentina’s victory, she shared family photos from inside the stadium and celebrated the result with a heartfelt message directed at both Argentina and her husband.

The 38-year-old influencer and businesswoman wrote: “Let’s go Argentina! Always with you, Leo Messi. You’re incredible!"

Advertisement

The post immediately exploded across social media, attracting millions of more than 3.3 million likes within hours.

More than a WAG

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Already one of the most-followed women in Latin America, Antonela has built a massive audience of her own through fashion, lifestyle and family content.

However, major moments in Messi’s career frequently trigger noticeable spikes in engagement and follower growth, particularly during World Cups and international tournaments.

Advertisement

This latest increase appears to be another example of the extraordinary reach of the Messi brand.

While Argentina celebrated three points and a Messi hat-trick, Antonela quietly enjoyed a victory of her own, adding roughly 100,000 new followers in half a day as football fans around the world tuned in to witness another iconic chapter in her husband’s career.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Lionel Messi
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lionel Messi’s wife gains 100,000 followers 12 hours after Argentina star’s historic World Cup hat-trick
Lifestyle
17.06.2026
Lionel Messi’s wife gains 100,000 followers 12 hours after Argentina star’s historic World Cup hat-trick
Blow for Ronaldo’s Portugal as Martinez confirms star to miss DR Congo clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
Blow for Ronaldo’s Portugal as Martinez confirms star to miss DR Congo clash
2026 FIFA World Cup POWER RANKINGS Day 6 | PulseSports
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Messi fires Argentina into top 3 as Algeria, Senegal fall
Real Madrid confirm Bernardo Silva signing as Mourinho's summer rebuild continues
Football
17.06.2026
Real Madrid confirm Bernardo Silva signing as Mourinho's summer rebuild continues
Messi reveals personal struggles behind tears
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
I went through a lot – Messi reveals personal struggles behind tears after hat-trick against Algeria
Haaland shocked at Argentine legend’s hat-trick performance
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.06.2026
‘Messi is a madman’ - Haaland shocked at Argentine legend’s hat-trick performance