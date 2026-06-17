Lionel Messi’s wife gains 100,000 followers 12 hours after Argentina star’s historic World Cup hat-trick
Lionel Messi’s historic World Cup hat-trick did not just electrify Argentina supporters, it also sparked a significant social media boost for his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.
Messi’s performance dominated global headlines after the Argentina captain scored all three goals in a commanding victory over Algeria. The match marked yet another historic milestone in the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s legendary career and quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the tournament so far.
As often happens when Messi produces a defining performance, interest extended beyond the football pitch.
What happened?
According to figures tracked by Pulse Sports before and after Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria, Roccuzzo’s Instagram followers jumped by approximately 100,000 followers in just 12 hours, rising from around 39.4 million before kick-off to 39.5 million shortly after the match.
Fans flooded Antonela’s page following her matchday posts, with thousands leaving messages celebrating the family’s continued presence at major international tournaments.
Antonela was present at Kansas City’s stadium for the match alongside the couple’s three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.
Following Argentina’s victory, she shared family photos from inside the stadium and celebrated the result with a heartfelt message directed at both Argentina and her husband.
The 38-year-old influencer and businesswoman wrote: “Let’s go Argentina! Always with you, Leo Messi. You’re incredible!"
The post immediately exploded across social media, attracting millions of more than 3.3 million likes within hours.
More than a WAG
Already one of the most-followed women in Latin America, Antonela has built a massive audience of her own through fashion, lifestyle and family content.
However, major moments in Messi’s career frequently trigger noticeable spikes in engagement and follower growth, particularly during World Cups and international tournaments.
This latest increase appears to be another example of the extraordinary reach of the Messi brand.
While Argentina celebrated three points and a Messi hat-trick, Antonela quietly enjoyed a victory of her own, adding roughly 100,000 new followers in half a day as football fans around the world tuned in to witness another iconic chapter in her husband’s career.