You are wrong! — Lionel Messi’s wife fires back at doctor's claim over World Cup winner's face

The usually private Antonela Roccuzzo broke her silence after a cosmetic expert speculated about changes in her husband's appearance.

Antonela Roccuzzo has come to Lionel Messi’s defence after a social media video alleging the Argentina captain underwent several cosmetic procedures sparked widespread discussion online.

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The controversy began when facial aesthetics specialist Dr. Celeste Nardanone shared a video on Instagram analysing Messi’s changing appearance over the years and speculated that the Inter Miami star may have undergone a series of cosmetic enhancements, including rhinoplasty, otoplasty, blepharoplasty and Botox treatments.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

The video quickly gained traction across social media, drawing thousands of reactions from football fans and followers of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

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However, Messi's wife did not take kindly to the specialist claims about her husband.

Messi's wife claps back at specialist's botox claims

Known for maintaining a relatively low profile despite being married to one of the most famous athletes on the planet, Roccuzzo surprised many by personally addressing the claims.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Rocuzzo || Image credit Imago

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Responding directly to the video, the 38-year-old mum of three dismissed the allegations in emphatic fashion.

“Not one thing was right! He has never had surgery hahaha, and the thing about the teeth is called Invisalign," her comment read as reported by Marca.

Her comment quickly went viral, with fans praising her for stepping in to defend her husband against what many viewed as unfounded speculation.

Antonela Roccuzzo | Instagram

Following Roccuzzo’s response, the specialist defended her video, insisting it had been created respectfully and as part of a broader discussion about cosmetic treatments. She thanked Messi’s wife for commenting while maintaining that her observations were made in good faith.

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Messi is currently preparing for what could be his final FIFA World Cup appearance this summer.

Messi scored a brilliant free-kick against Iceland | AP

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner netted in a 3-0 friendly win against Iceland on his return from injury on Tuesday night, June 9.