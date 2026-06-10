20-minute masterclass! Messi sets another record as Argentina cruise past Iceland

Lionel Messi returned to action as Argentina completed their World Cup preparations on a high note.

Argentina secured a comfortable 3-0 friendly victory over Iceland, but the story of the night was the successful return of Messi, who had been an injury doubt in recent weeks.

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The reigning world champions dominated proceedings, but the biggest story of the night was the return of their captain.

Messi returns with a bang for Argentina

Carefully managed after recent physical issues, the 38-year-old came off the bench for the final 20 minutes and made an immediate impact, scoring one goal and registering an assist.

Lionel Messi Vs Iceland



Ready for the World Cup.pic.twitter.com/mQ5lHzCnt9 — Λ 🇵🇸 (@TotalLM10i) June 10, 2026

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Messi’s strike carried huge significance. It took his international tally to 117 goals in 199 appearances and made him Argentina’s oldest ever goalscorer at 38 years, 11 months and 14 days, surpassing club legend Ángel Labruna.

Lionel Messi of Argentina | IMAGO

His first meaningful involvement saw him play Lautaro Martínez through on goal, forcing the Icelandic goalkeeper into a foul.

Messi stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty to put the game beyond doubt.

The rout was completed late on through a swift counterattack started by Messi. Rodrigo De Paul provided the assist, and Thiago Almada finished clinically to seal the 3-0 victory.

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