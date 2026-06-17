World Cup
Celebs go WILD for MESSI! Michael Jackson's sister leads star-studded praise as hat-trick hero ties all-time record
Argentina’s 3-0 demolition of Algeria in their 2026 World Cup opener continues to dominate headlines, with Lionel Messi’s record-tying hat-trick sparking massive crossover buzz from sports and entertainment worlds, even as the refereeing controversy over his challenge on Aïssa Mandi refuses to die down.
Messi’s first World Cup hat-trick took him to 16 career World Cup goals, equaling Miroslav Klose’s all-time record, and turned what was already a dominant night into a historic one.
While fans remain split over the VAR decision in the 37th minute, celebrities and athletes flooded social media with praise for the Argentine superstar.
Celebrity Reactions Explode: From La Toya Jackson to Patrick Mahomes
Amidst the wild social media post-match reactions, La Toya Jackson, sister of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, jumped into the conversation with an enthusiastic post that quickly gained over 1,000 likes.
“MESSI IS INCREDIBLE!!!!" the legendary singer posted on X.
MESSI IS INCREDIBLE!!!!⚽️⚽️⚽️#fifaworldcup2026— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 17, 2026
Her reaction added a strong entertainment crossover flavour to the football buzz.
American sports stars also shared their reactions including Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes, who attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium.
🐐🐐🐐— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 17, 2026
NBA star Trae Young simply posted “Messi” accompanied by a GOAT emoji.
🐐 Messi— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 17, 2026
Norway striker Erling Haaland also called Messi a “Mad man” in his Snapchat stories, just hours after scoring a brace in team's emphatic victory against Iraq.
🚨📲 Erling Haaland on Snapchat: “Messi is a madman”. 👑 pic.twitter.com/NyKUB1vIw6— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026
While the Mandi tackle debate continues to rage online with many insisting “if it was any other player he’s sent off,” the record-tying performance is drawing admiration from across sports and entertainment.
"It's 100% a red card for Lionel Messi. It should've been."— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2026
Ale Moreno and Nedum Onuoha react to Messi's challenge against Algeria's Aïssa Mandi. pic.twitter.com/0h2dMLYk4l
The mix of elite athletic praise and unexpected celebrity shout-outs like La Toya Jackson’s is amplifying Messi’s global superstar status on the biggest stage.