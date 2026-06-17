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Celebs go WILD for MESSI! Michael Jackson's sister leads star-studded praise as hat-trick hero ties all-time record

David Ben
David Ben 06:56 - 17 June 2026
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Celebs go WILD for MESSI! Michael Jackson's sister leads star-studded praise as hat-trick hero ties all-time record
Messi stole the spotlight for Argentina with a masterclass in their World Cup opener leaving American celebrities in awe.
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Argentina’s 3-0 demolition of Algeria in their 2026 World Cup opener continues to dominate headlines, with Lionel Messi’s record-tying hat-trick sparking massive crossover buzz from sports and entertainment worlds, even as the refereeing controversy over his challenge on Aïssa Mandi refuses to die down.

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Messi’s first World Cup hat-trick took him to 16 career World Cup goals, equaling Miroslav Klose’s all-time record, and turned what was already a dominant night into a historic one.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algerian in Argentina's World Cup opener | IMAGO

While fans remain split over the VAR decision in the 37th minute, celebrities and athletes flooded social media with praise for the Argentine superstar.

Celebrity Reactions Explode: From La Toya Jackson to Patrick Mahomes

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Amidst the wild social media post-match reactions, La Toya Jackson, sister of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, jumped into the conversation with an enthusiastic post that quickly gained over 1,000 likes.

“MESSI IS INCREDIBLE!!!!" the legendary singer posted on X.

Her reaction added a strong entertainment crossover flavour to the football buzz.

American sports stars also shared their reactions including Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes, who attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

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Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes attended Argentina's World Cup opener vs Algeria

NBA star Trae Young simply posted “Messi” accompanied by a GOAT emoji.

Norway striker Erling Haaland also called Messi a “Mad man” in his Snapchat stories, just hours after scoring a brace in team's emphatic victory against Iraq.

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While the Mandi tackle debate continues to rage online with many insisting “if it was any other player he’s sent off,” the record-tying performance is drawing admiration from across sports and entertainment.

The mix of elite athletic praise and unexpected celebrity shout-outs like La Toya Jackson’s is amplifying Messi’s global superstar status on the biggest stage.

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