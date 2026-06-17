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Celebs go WILD for MESSI! Michael Jackson's sister leads star-studded praise as hat-trick hero ties all-time record

Messi stole the spotlight for Argentina with a masterclass in their World Cup opener leaving American celebrities in awe.

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Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algerian in Argentina's World Cup opener | IMAGO

While fans remain split over the VAR decision in the 37th minute, celebrities and athletes flooded social media with praise for the Argentine superstar.

Celebrity Reactions Explode: From La Toya Jackson to Patrick Mahomes

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Amidst the wild social media post-match reactions, La Toya Jackson, sister of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, jumped into the conversation with an enthusiastic post that quickly gained over 1,000 likes.

“MESSI IS INCREDIBLE!!!!" the legendary singer posted on X.

MESSI IS INCREDIBLE!!!!⚽️⚽️⚽️#fifaworldcup2026 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 17, 2026

Her reaction added a strong entertainment crossover flavour to the football buzz.

American sports stars also shared their reactions including Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes, who attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

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Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes attended Argentina's World Cup opener vs Algeria

🐐🐐🐐 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 17, 2026

NBA star Trae Young simply posted “Messi” accompanied by a GOAT emoji.

🐐 Messi — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 17, 2026

Norway striker Erling Haaland also called Messi a “Mad man” in his Snapchat stories, just hours after scoring a brace in team's emphatic victory against Iraq.

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🚨📲 Erling Haaland on Snapchat: “Messi is a madman”. 👑 pic.twitter.com/NyKUB1vIw6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026

While the Mandi tackle debate continues to rage online with many insisting “if it was any other player he’s sent off,” the record-tying performance is drawing admiration from across sports and entertainment.

"It's 100% a red card for Lionel Messi. It should've been."



Ale Moreno and Nedum Onuoha react to Messi's challenge against Algeria's Aïssa Mandi. pic.twitter.com/0h2dMLYk4l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2026