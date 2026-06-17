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The World Cup just started! Tributes pour in as Lionel Messi scores hat-trick against Algeria

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 03:57 - 17 June 2026
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Messi inspired Argentina to a dominant 3-0 victory over Algeria with a sensational hat-trick in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match.
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Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains one of football's greatest-ever players after producing a stunning hat-trick to lead Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Argentina entered the tournament as defending champions, but it was their iconic captain who stole the spotlight.

Messi opened the scoring with a composed finish before adding a second after the break. He then completed his first-ever World Cup hat-trick with a trademark finish that left supporters on their feet.

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Social Media erupts with GOAT tributes

The 38-year-old captain delivered a vintage performance that immediately sparked an outpouring of admiration across social media, with fans, pundits and former players celebrating another unforgettable display from the Argentine legend.

Fans from across the world described the performance as:

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Twenty years ago, a teenage Messi scored his first World Cup goal and introduced himself to the global football audience. Now, at his sixth World Cup appearance, he continues to write new chapters in an already legendary career.

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