World Cup
The World Cup just started! Tributes pour in as Lionel Messi scores hat-trick against Algeria
Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains one of football's greatest-ever players after producing a stunning hat-trick to lead Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Argentina entered the tournament as defending champions, but it was their iconic captain who stole the spotlight.
Messi opened the scoring with a composed finish before adding a second after the break. He then completed his first-ever World Cup hat-trick with a trademark finish that left supporters on their feet.
Social Media erupts with GOAT tributes
The 38-year-old captain delivered a vintage performance that immediately sparked an outpouring of admiration across social media, with fans, pundits and former players celebrating another unforgettable display from the Argentine legend.
Fans from across the world described the performance as:
We told them that the world cup just started today.— David Diagi (@XceptionalDAViD) June 17, 2026
First game, first hat trick. Leo Messi. Thank you, Lord, for blessing us with this man 🥹🥰.— Ayishatu Zakaria Ali (@ayishatu_) June 17, 2026
What a player!
Hate watch crew, how's it going? pic.twitter.com/HX17DbZFgE
HE'S STILL THE BEST IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/2XLINACeSl— ᗩᖴᑕ_ᗰᗩᕼᒍEEᗪ (@ladeehcares) June 17, 2026
The FIFA world cup just started today . Messi with a HAT-TRICK— David Diagi (@XceptionalDAViD) June 17, 2026
The greatest to ever grace a football pitch pic.twitter.com/J4i9sEP55m— Stop That Messi (@stopthatmessiii) June 17, 2026
He’s inevitable. His name is Lionel Messi. He’s the greatest to ever play the game of football #FIFAWorldCup— Ayotunde Onabolu (@AyotundeOnabolu) June 17, 2026
👑🇦🇷 The oldest and youngest goalscorer in Argentina history at the World Cup. Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/gty3Bqwtuk— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026
Twenty years ago, a teenage Messi scored his first World Cup goal and introduced himself to the global football audience. Now, at his sixth World Cup appearance, he continues to write new chapters in an already legendary career.