The World Cup just started! Tributes pour in as Lionel Messi scores hat-trick against Algeria

Messi inspired Argentina to a dominant 3-0 victory over Algeria with a sensational hat-trick in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match.

Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains one of football's greatest-ever players after producing a stunning hat-trick to lead Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina entered the tournament as defending champions, but it was their iconic captain who stole the spotlight.

Messi opened the scoring with a composed finish before adding a second after the break. He then completed his first-ever World Cup hat-trick with a trademark finish that left supporters on their feet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Social Media erupts with GOAT tributes

The 38-year-old captain delivered a vintage performance that immediately sparked an outpouring of admiration across social media, with fans, pundits and former players celebrating another unforgettable display from the Argentine legend.

Fans from across the world described the performance as:

We told them that the world cup just started today. — David Diagi (@XceptionalDAViD) June 17, 2026

First game, first hat trick. Leo Messi. Thank you, Lord, for blessing us with this man 🥹🥰.



What a player!



Hate watch crew, how's it going? pic.twitter.com/HX17DbZFgE — Ayishatu Zakaria Ali (@ayishatu_) June 17, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

HE'S STILL THE BEST IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/2XLINACeSl — ᗩᖴᑕ_ᗰᗩᕼᒍEEᗪ (@ladeehcares) June 17, 2026

The FIFA world cup just started today . Messi with a HAT-TRICK — David Diagi (@XceptionalDAViD) June 17, 2026

The greatest to ever grace a football pitch pic.twitter.com/J4i9sEP55m — Stop That Messi (@stopthatmessiii) June 17, 2026

He’s inevitable. His name is Lionel Messi. He’s the greatest to ever play the game of football #FIFAWorldCup — Ayotunde Onabolu (@AyotundeOnabolu) June 17, 2026

👑🇦🇷 The oldest and youngest goalscorer in Argentina history at the World Cup. Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/gty3Bqwtuk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement